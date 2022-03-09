‘Love Is Blind’s Shake Has Public Message for Ex-Fiancée Deepti

Love Is Blind star Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee is apologizing to ex-fiancée Deepti Vempati amid widespread backlash about how he treated her during their brief engagement. The Netflix personality, 33, took to Instagram on Tuesday with an apology video after previously doubling down on his negative comments about Vempati’s appearance.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt,” Chatterjee began his video. “Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things I said. Things that, honestly, just could’ve been left unsaid or could have been said differently. Things that never should have been on national television.” The veterinarian went on to call his now-ex his “best friend” during filming, saying that while he knew their relationship wouldn’t end in marriage, he didn’t want their engagement to end. “I loved every second of it,” Chatterjee said. “I’m so, so sorry that I hurt you with my words. That’s the last thing that I wanted from all of this. I’m sorry, Deepti.”

In the caption, Chatterjee went on to apologize again to his ex, saying he was “ready to take accountability for [his] actions and be better.” The reality personality noted that he did reach out privately to Vempati as well, but thought it was important to also issue a public apology “for the sake of your family and friends that I’ve upset as well.”

This apology comes as an abrupt shift from Chatterjee’s previous defense of his actions, releasing a video just last week in which he refused to apologize, despite urging from his fellow cast members and viewers alike. “One thing I don’t feel inclined to do is to pretend I’m sad or sorry about certain things – certain things that were out of my control, certain things that I can’t necessarily even speak out,” he said. “I’m just not going to do that. I’m not sorry.”

“I think I handled the situation as best as anybody in my situation could,” he added. “And at the end of the day, I’m going to live my best life going forward. And you don’t have to like me. Only I have to like me, thankfully. And that’s real life.” On her side, Vempati told PEOPLE that she was “not in touch” with her ex after filming wrapped, saying he showed his “true colors” to her. “I don’t agree with the way that he talks to people, and honestly, who he is as a person. I really am not a fan,” she added.