‘Love Is Blind’ Star Shaina Hurley Reveals Boyfriend Following Split From Kyle

Love Is Blind‘s Shaina Hurley might not have found long-lasting love in the pods with Kyle Abrams, but she is off the market now. The Netflix personality revealed her relationship status during Wednesday’s Viall Files podcast, sharing that not only is she dating someone, but it’s also “pretty serious.” Hurley told host Nick Viall that her new man has been “nothing but a support” throughout her season airing, and that she’s “happy” where she is with her love life now.

Hurley also opened up about her brief engagement to Kyle Abrams on Season 2 of Love Is Blind, saying she regrets agreeing to his marriage proposal. “I should have just said no to Kyle and followed my gut, and I didn’t,” she said. “Because even before he proposed, I was like, ‘I don’t know how it’s gonna work.’ … I was trying to be open-minded because this is an experiment. This was, like, 10 days – people are acting like this was years. … During the reveal, I had intention, I’m like, ‘You know what? I don’t know if we should be doing this.’ And when I saw him, it was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is real.’”

The newly-engaged pair did join the other couples on the cast trip to Mexico, but Hurley ended up leaving early, although she insisted that she didn’t ditch Abrams without warning. “I would not just leave him in Mexico. Unfortunately, why I left wasn’t on film, so they weren’t able to show that,” she explained. “I was very honest with Kyle and I had told them like, ‘I can’t do this.’ I broke up with him for a reason. And I had explained that to him in Mexico, and I wanted to go home. I was kind of over it at that point. And I just needed to see my family again, like, we weren’t able to see them for about three weeks, so I had no outside influence.”

Hurley also explained why her Christian faith was an issue in the relationship with Abrams, who is an atheist, but didn’t shake her when it came to her connection with Shayne Jansen, who also isn’t religious. “When we were in the pods, I had said, ‘What is your view on it?’ And [Shayne] goes, ‘I believe in God.’ He goes, ‘I go to church, probably what, four times a year? But I’m not a very religious person.’ He told me, ‘If my wife is, like, a person of faith, I’m going to support her.’ So Shayne had put that upfront right away,” she shared. “Kyle was – it didn’t show it – he just was not going to budge on that. And so it wasn’t necessarily like I need a religious, crazy Christian.”

Hurley also opened up about the “biggest disconnect” between the show and reality was her relationship with Jansen. She explained that she was not trying to get in between Jansen and Natalie Lee but “no one got to see the true story,” adding, “It definitely appeared that I was, like, trying to break them up, it’s not the case at all.”