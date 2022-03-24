Netflix Renews Reality Dating Series for 2 More Seasons

Reality dating show fans have a reason to keep their Netflix subscriptions up to date after the streamer’s latest big announcement. Netflix renewed Love is Blind for two more seasons and announced new shows to guarantee year-round reality dating content. The new shows include a U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum, The Ultimatum with an all-queer cast, and a crossover show hosted by Nick Lachey.

After Love is Blind debuted to immediate success in 2020, Netflix quickly renewed it for two seasons. The second, which aired between Feb. 11 and Feb. 25, was also a big hit and reached the Top 10 in 54 countries. The third season with a completely new cast begins later this year. Netflix renewed the show for Seasons 4 and 5 on Thursday and confirmed that a Love is Blind: After the Altar special with the Season 2 cast will air later this year. Love is Blind: Brazil Season 2 will also air later this year, while Love is Blind: Japan debuted last month.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey have returned as the hosts for Season 3, filmed in Dallas. The unique dating series has singles in “pods,” where they talk without actually seeing each other. After they agree to get married, the two spend time together without distractions from modern life to get to know each other. At the end of the season, viewers learn if the two go through with marrying. Season 2 ended with two of the six featured couples marrying.

The next Netflix dating series, The Ultimatum, premieres on April 6. The show features an all-queer cast, with six different couples about to get married. One partner is ready, but the other is not. The unready partner has eight weeks to commit or decide to choose a new partner from the other couples. The last episodes will be released on April 13.

After the Australian series Love on the Spectrum became a hit for Netflix, the streamer ordered a U.S. version that will air later this year. The show is a documentary series about people on the autism spectrum dating. The Australian version ran two seasons and earned critical acclaim.

Dated and Related, a series where siblings try to help each other find “the one,” will also be released later this year. Indian Matchmaking Season 2 will also premiere in 2022, with Jewish Matchmaking coming in the future. Too Hot to Handle Season 4 will also be coming soon.

Lastly, Netflix announced an untitled crossover show hosted by Nick Lachey. This one will feature stars from Too Hot to Handle, Love is Blind, The Circle, Selling Tampa, and other Netflix reality shows still looking for love. It sounds like Bachelor in Paradise for Netflix franchises. Members of the Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle cast already worked together on a “Love Has No Offseason” music video Netflix released Thursday to promote the dating show news.