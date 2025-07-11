4 Movies and TV Series Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 11)

Netflix’s content catalog is continuing to grow as the streaming giant crosses more titles off the July 2025 content list.

This weekend, a total of four new titles, all Netflix originals, is set to debut, giving subscribers a few more options for weekend movie night.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the standard with ads plan ($7.99 per month), the standard plan ($17.99 per month), and the premium plan ($24.99 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Aap Jaisa Koi

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, July 11

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Shrirenu lives by tradition. Madhu lives unapologetically. When their paths cross, a tender romance unfolds — awkward, sweet but shadowed by patriarchy.”

Almost Cops

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, July 11

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “In Bad Boa’s Ramon (Jandino Asporaat), a dedicated special investigating officer determined to make his Rotterdam neighbourhood safer is forced to work with Jack (Werner Kolf), a reckless ex-detective temporarily demoted to Ramon’s team after an incident. While these opposites must work together, they eventually discover they have more in common than they expected: the loss of a loved one who was murdered. As Ramon and Jack become a dream team, they do everything they can to track down the perpetrator, revealing unexpected secrets and getting ever closer to the truth.”

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, July 11

Type: Netflix Live Event

Synopsis: “Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano headline a historic all-women’s boxing mega-event from Madison Square Garden. Presented by Most Valuable Promotions.”

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, July 11

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Brian and his ex-wife Debrah are shocked to learn their daughter Tiffany is engaged to a rapper she met on a yacht—and the wedding is in two weeks. Madea and her crew head to the Bahamas, stirring up chaos and heartwarming fun.”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Although only a single title is set to depart Netflix this weekend – Life or Something Like It exits Sunday – the streaming library will suffer several losses later this month.

Leaving 7/15/25

Barbie

Leaving 7/16/25

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Leaving 7/22/25

Call My Agent!: Seasons 1-4

What was added this week?

Avail. 7/8/25

A Star Is Born (2018)

Better Late Than Single (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Nate Jackson: Super Funny — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Quarterback: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Sullivan’s Crossing: Seasons 1-2

Trainwreck: The Real Project X (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 7/9/25

Building The Band — NETFLIX SERIES

The Gringo Hunters (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Mad Max: Fury Road

Under a Dark Sun (FR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ziam (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 7/10/25

7 Bears (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Brick (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Leviathan (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Off Road (IL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Sneaky Pete: Seasons 1-3

Too Much (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES