‘Love Is Blind’ Stars Shake and Kyle Get Into Online Feud Ahead of Reunion

There’s trouble brewing between the stars of Love is Blind Season 2. Us Weekly reported that Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and Kyle Abrams have exchanged some heated words in advance of the Season 2 reunion, which will premiere on Netflix on Friday. Neither Shake nor Kyle walked away from the series as a married man following the end of their respective relationships with Deepti Vempati and Shaina Hurley.

The situation between Shake and Kyle began on Friday after the official Instagram account for Love is Blind shared a teaser for the Season 2 reunion. The teaser showcased a photo of Kyle, who appeared to be smiling while Shake and Shayne Jansen got into an argument. Kyle wrote, “Just me enjoying the train wreck.” Of course, it wasn’t before long that Shake himself weighed in.

Shake responded to Kyle’s comment by writing, “Translation: you’re a little bihh.” He then left another comment that was seemingly directed towards the fans of the show, writing, “Imma warn you. I KEEPS IT REAL AT THIS REUNION.” It certainly seems as though fans can expect a spicy reunion when the stars of Season 2 come together again to reflect on their respective journeys.

Shake’s drama with Kyle isn’t the only issue that he’s dealing with at the moment. Following the finale, Deepti’s brother Sunny Vempati and his partner Hina penned a bold message about the show. They not only voiced their support for Deepti, but they also criticized Shake for some of the comments that he made about his former fiancee. As viewers know, during the course of the season, Shake explained that he formed an emotional connection with Deepti. However, he told several others that he didn’t have a physical connection to her and even said that she reminds him of his “aunt.”

“Deepu, we are SO incredibly proud of you!!!” their statement began. “We’ve witnessed you grow into such an incredible and beautiful woman, you’ve inspired so many people to realize their self worth and demand what they deserve and settle for nothing less. We wish you didn’t pick that [clown] but despite his childishness, you carried yourself with grace and continued to see the good in people.” Sunny and Hina ended the message by writing that they hope that Shake stays away from Deepti following the end of their relationship. Deepti soon responded to the post by including it on her Instagram Story and writing, “The love and support from my family is unmatched.”