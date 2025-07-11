‘The Pitt’: Tracy Ifeachor Exits Ahead of Season 2

Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s ER is going to be down one doctor in Season 2.

TVLine reports that Tracy Ifeachor has exited medical drama The Pitt as Dr. Heather Collins.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news comes after Ifeachor reflected on her time filming the first season of the HBO Max hit amid campaigns for the Emmys. Fans last saw Dr. Collins in Episode 11, where she had a heartfelt exchange with Noah Wyle’s Dr. Robby. The two spoke in depth about their relationship, and Collins opened up about her IVF journey and her recent miscarriage, also revealing she got pregnant while they were dating, but had an abortion. Collins’ shift ended early ahead of the mass shooting at PittFest that the ER had to handle.

Photograph by John Johnson/HBO

Sources tell Variety that the decision was made by the creative team, and it was not up to Ifeachor to leave. Production on the second season has started, with the premiere date expected in January 2026. Season 2 will take place several months after Season 1 during the 4th of July weekend. Assuming that the second season will take place over the course of a single shift like Season 1, the show could play it off as that it’s just Collins’ day off or she’s taking more time for herself, but it’s hard to predict how it will address her absence. Regardless, Season 2 will be weird without her.

As of now, the rest of the cast is expected to return, including Wyle, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, and Shabana Azeez. Joining The Pitt for the upcoming second season are Sepideh Moafi, Charles Baker, Irne Choi, Lucas Iverson, and Laëtitia Hollard. No other casting news has been revealed, so it’s unknown if more will join or bow out.

An exact premiere date for Season 2 has not been released, but since the show is in production, it might not be long. The Pitt will be returning in January 2026, presumably for a 15-episode second season. It’s unknown how the show will address Collins’ absence, but that probably won’t be revealed until the premiere, maybe even sooner than that. In the meantime, the 15-episode first season of The Pitt is streaming on HBO Max.