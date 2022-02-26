‘Love Is Blind’ Sets Season 2 Reunion

The finale episode of Season 2 of the Netflix experiential reality series Love Is Blind became available for subscribers on Friday, Feb. 25 and revealed the fate of the five couples. Just as the previous season, a reunion episode is set to air. Netflix revealed the reunion will air on Friday, Mar. 4 where the cast will dish about their experiences during the season and reveal whether they are still together with their chosen partner. Out of the five couples, only two said yes on wedding day. Vanessa and Nick Lachey will again host the reunion special.

The series was an unexpected hit for viewers, first gaining traction in 2020 amid the coronavirus quarantine shutdown. It puts the question of whether love is truly blind and tests whether people who have never seen one another can form an emotional connection.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Per the official logline as reported by Deadline: “Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Chicago where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with…without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.”

This season, five pairs were matched: Danielle and Nick; Deepti and Shake; Natalie and Shayne; Mallory and Salvador; and Iyanna and Jarrette. In the end, only Danielle and Nick – and Iyanna and Jarrette – said “I Do.”

Deepti said no due to Shake making it clear he did not find her sexually attractive and referring to their connection as a familial one throughout the season. Natalie said no to Shayne after a blowup argument the evening before their wedding. Salvador said no to Mallory after feeling like she had regrets over her decision in choosing him, and a lack of family support on her end.