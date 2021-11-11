Nick Lachey Calls ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 ‘Bigger’ and ‘Badder’ (Exclusive)

Nick Lachey can’t wait for Love Is Blind fans to dive into a “bigger, badder” second season of the Netflix reality show. The singer, who hosts the experimental dating show alongside wife Vanessa Lachey, opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of the February 2022 premiere of Love Is Blind Season 2 about what’s to come when singles looking for love try to make a connection without seeing the other person’s face.

“Everything that people seemed to like about Season 1, it’s happening in bigger, badder ways in Season 2,” Lachey told PopCulture as part of his partnership with Smirnoff Seltzer’s Summer State of Mind campaign. After watching love stories like that of Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matt Barnett lead to a happily ever after, Lachey said the singles in Season 2 “really trust the process,” because “the proof is in the pudding” when it comes to love.

“If you don’t put yourself out there, it’s not going to work for you and you’re not doing yourself any favors,” Lachey said of the importance of completely giving in to the unusual dating process. “You can’t put one toe in the water and expect it to work.”

Filming Season 1 in Atlanta, Lachey recalled going out for a drink with his wife at the end of the day and going over each relationship that was forming. The two knew they had a hit on their hands when they realized if they were that “invested” in the show as hosts, people at home would be just as invested. “It’s a fascinating experiment, and you have really no idea how it’s gonna play out,” he told PopCulture. “That’s the entertainment of it.”

Love Is Blind Season 2 is one thing fans of the Netflix show can look forward to as the days get shorter and colder, but Lachey is keeping the summer state of mind going all year round with the help of Smirnoff Seltzer — and a move to Hawaii with his family. “The summer state of mind always going [in Hawaii],” Lachey joked, asking that even for those who are watching the leaves change, “Why does the summer state of mind have to end just because it’s getting cold outside?”