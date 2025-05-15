Netflix Just Renewed 8 Series

Netflix is giving the go-ahead for eight of its most popular TV series.

The streamer announced the renewal of eight shows during the streamer’s Upfront presentation on Wednesday.

From buzzworthy reality shows to laugh-out-loud comedies and even a decadent romance franchise, there’s something for everyone coming to Netflix with these renewals. Keep reading for a full list of all eight shows getting more life at the streamer:

Bridgerton (Seasons 5 and 6)

(Liam Daniel/Netflix)

It comes as no surprise that Netflix renewed its smash hit Bridgerton for Seasons 5 and 6, as each of its previous seasons has ranked among Netflix’s Most Popular since 2020.



Season 4 is already set to premiere sometime in 2026, following Benedict (Luke Thompson), the bohemian second son of the Bridgerton family. Unwilling to settle down like his brothers, he changes his mind upon encountering a captivating Lady in Silver (Yerin Ha) at his mother’s masquerade ball.

The Diplomat (Season 4)

(Netflix)

The Diplomat is also getting an early renewal, having been greenlit for a fourth season ahead of its Season 3 premiere this fall.



Starring Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi, The Diplomat follows a US diplomat (Russell) who is forced to contend with her high-profile new job as ambassador to the UK and her strained marriage to a political star amid an international crisis.

Forever (Season 2)

(Elizabeth Morris/Netflix)

Barely a week after Forever‘s first season debuted on the streamer, the YA romance has been renewed for another season. Adapted from the 1975 Judy Blume novel, Forever is both a love story and a coming-of-age story that proves few feelings are as unforgettable as first love.

The Four Seasons (Season 2)

(Francisco Roman/NetfliX)

Just two weeks after its debut, The Four Seasons was renewed for its second season. The ensemble comedy starring Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani, and Kerri Kenney-Silver tells the tale of “six old friends head for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up,” and goes with the friend group on four vacations over the course of a year as the news shakes things up.

Love on the Spectrum (Season 4)

(Netflix)

Coming off the success of its third season, Love on the Spectrum is coming back for Season 4. The romantic docuseries follows “people on the autism spectrum [as they] look for love and navigate the changing world of dating and relationships.”

Million Dollar Secret (Season 2)

netflix

The game of “wit, cunning and deception” is keeping the competition going as Million Dollar Secret is renewed for Season 2.



“Twelve strangers enter a sumptuous lakeside estate and in each of their rooms is a mysterious welcome gift — a box. Eleven of them are empty and one contains $1,000,000, and it’s for that guest to keep — as long as they keep their identity hidden,” the show’s official description reads. “Devilish games will reveal clues about the millionaire’s identity, and they must do whatever it takes to keep their Million Dollar Secret.”

My Life With the Walter Boys (Season 3)

netflix

Ahead of My Life With the Walter Boys Season 2 return later this year, Netflix has already renewed the show for Season 3, set for 2026. The lovable teen drama follows the recently orphaned teenage girl Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez), who relocates to rural Colorado from Manhattan to be taken in by the Walters, a family of seven sons and one daughter.

Survival of the Thickest (Season 3)

(Vanessa Clifton/Netflix)

Survival of the Thickest fans got some bittersweet news as they learned that the show co-created by and starring Michelle Buteau had been renewed for a third — and final — season.



“Black, plus-size, and looking for love, while loving herself, Mavis works hard to grow her brand and establish herself as a stylist of note,” the show’s logline reads. “She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body-positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss.”