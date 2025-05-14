‘Bridgerton’ Renewed for Seasons 5 and 6

Dearest gentle reader, it is with great privilege that we share more Bridgerton is on the horizon.

Nearly a year after the Shondaland hit wrapped its third season, Netflix on Wednesday renewed Bridgerton for Seasons 5 and 6. Lady Whistledown herself announced the two-season renewal in a special edition of her society pamphlet alongside news that Season 4 will arrive in 2026.

Created by Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s books of the same name and set during London’s Regency era. The show, which has consistently ranked among Netflix’s most popular series, centers around the Bridgerton family as the eight siblings navigate the competitive London marriage market.

After Season 3 documented the whirlwind love story of Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), Season 4 will shift focus to Benedict (Luke Thompson), the bohemian second son of the Bridgerton brood, and draw inspiration from the third novel in Quinn’s series, An Offer From a Gentleman. Per the season’s synopsis, provided by Netflix’s Tudum, “Unwilling to settle down like his brothers, his perspective changes when he encounters a captivating Lady in Silver (Yerin Ha) at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

The eight-episode Season 4 also stars Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, and Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury,

The cast also features Victor Alli, Lorraine Ashbourne, Masali Baduza, Daniel Francis, Martins Imhangbe, Hugh Sachs, and Polly Walker, alongside newcomers to the show including Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun, Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li, and Isabella Wei as Posy Li. Julie Andrews voices the narrator, Lady Whistledown.

While Bridgerton is poised to return to Netflix for at least two more seasons, the streamer’s Wednesday announcement did not reveal details about those seasons, particularly which Bridgerton siblings they will focus on. After Season 4, Benedict, Colin, Anthony, and Daphne will have all retired from the marriage market, leaving only Francesca (who sparked romance with an Earl in Season 3) and Eloise, as well as the two youngest Bridgerton siblings, Hyacinth and Gregory, still seeking out romance.

Bridgerton Season 4 will premiere next year on Netflix. The first three seasons are available to stream now.