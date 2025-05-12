Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (May 12)

A new week of streaming is kicking off at Netflix!

The streaming giant is checking even more titles off the May 2025 content list this week, bringing subscribers 20 new TV shows, movies, and Netflix originals.

The list of new arrivals is set to begin dropping in the streaming library on Monday with the premiere of the new Netflix original show Tastefully Yours, and will continue throughout the week with the arrivals of titles like Love, Death & Robots Volume 4, American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden, and Dear Hongrang, among numerous others. While Netflix originals lead this week’s arrivals – 17 new Netflix titles either return or premiere this week – three licensed titles will also be added, including Season 7 of The CW’s All American and the hit 2022 horror film Smile.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the standard with ads plan ($7.99 per month), the standard plan ($17.99 per month), and the premium plan ($24.99 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Tastefully Yours

Premiere Date: Monday, May 12

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Driven to claim top culinary honors, an arrogant heir meets a low-profile but stubborn chef whose recipes astonish him — sparking an unlikely romance.”

Untold: The Liver King

Premiere Date: Tuesday, May 13

Type: Netflix Sports Film

Synopsis: “The Liver King built an online fitness empire by devouring raw meat and promoting an all-natural ancestral lifestyle, with the muscles to back it up. Featuring interviews with the man himself, his family and business partners, this documentary unravels the wild story of The Liver King’s rapid rise to internet fame and the controversy and backlash once a steroid scandal came to light. Untold returns with three all-new films releasing weekly across May 6, May 13 and May 20.”

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

Premiere Date: Wednesday, May 14

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “This three part docuseries from directors Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan gives an in-depth look at how the world mobilized to hunt down Osama Bin Laden after his orchestrations of the September 11th, 2001 attacks on the United States. Featuring interviews with key people within the US government who helped in the global chase, this series focuses on the decade-long mission to capture one of the world’s most notorious terrorists.”

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4

Premiere Date: Thursday, May 15

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Dinosaur gladiators, messianic cats, string-puppet rock stars, it can only be Love, Death & Robots. The fourth volume, presented by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (Mindhunter, The Killer), sees Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2, Kill Team Kill) return as supervising director for ten startling shorts showcasing the series’ signature, award-winning style of bleeding-edge animation, horror, sci-fi and humor. Buckle up.”

Dear Hongrang

Premiere Date: Friday, May 16

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Hongrang — the son of a powerful Joseon merchant — goes missing, and his stepsister Jae-yi (Cho Bo-ah) desperately searches for him. When Hongrang (Lee Jae-wook) returns with a secret years later, emotions stir between him and Jae-yi. Beginning with the return of Hongrang as a grown man after his disappearance as a child, this period mystery romance depicts the unbreakable relationships between characters, each with their own secrets and desires.”

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 5/13/25

All American: Season 7

Bad Thoughts — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/14/25

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Married at First Sight: Season 17

Smile

Snakes and Ladders — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/15/25

Bet — NETFLIX SERIES

Franklin — NETFLIX SERIES

Pernille: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Secrets We Keep — NETFLIX SERIES

Thank You, Next: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Vini Jr. — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 5/16/25

Football Parents — NETFLIX SERIES

The Quilters — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rotten Legacy — NETFLIX SERIES

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix may be stocking its library with plenty of fresh titles this week, but it’s giving five others the boot.

Leaving 5/15/25

The Clovehitch Killer

Crossroads

Madam Secretary: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 5/16/25

The Sum of All Fears

Tully