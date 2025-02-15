Netflix Releases ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 Sneak Peek

Dearest gentle reader, the masquerade ball is upon us, and so is a sneak peek at the highly-anticipated fourth season of Bridgerton. While the new season won’t be here until at least 2026, that isn’t stopping Netflix from giving fans special treats here and there, and they certainly delivered for Valentine’s Day. The streamer dropped a sneak peek at the upcoming season, which will center on Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton and based on the third book in Julia Quinn’s novel series of the same name, An Offer from a Gentleman.

In the sneak peek video, Netflix takes fans behind the scenes of filming Season 4, which also gives a look at some new characters and plenty of fan-favorites of the ton. The video comes less than two months after Netflix dropped a Christmas present for fans by sharing photos from the table read and it certainly got people excited for Benedict’s season.

Per Netflix, in Season 4, “Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down. That is, until an enthralling woman captures Benedict’s attention at Violet Bridgerton’s (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade ball. While Benedict knows his love interest as only the Lady in Silver, she’s actually Sophie, a resourceful maid with her own secrets and dreams.”

Yerin Ha will portray Benedict’s leading lady, Sophie Baek. Also joining for the new season will be Katie Leung as Lady Araminta Gun, Michelle Mao as Rosamund Li, Araminta’s eldest daughter, and Isabella Wei as Posy Li, Rosamund’s younger sister. Season 4’s cast also includes Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Victor Alli, Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Masali Baduza, Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Florence Hunt, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Will Tilston, and Polly Walker, among others.

Bridgerton. Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 401 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

“The scripts that [showrunner] Jess [Brownell] and her team have come up with are dynamite,” Thompson told Tudum. “They’re really, really, really exciting. The storyline is a bit of a twist on Cinderella. You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them. It’s really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of Bridgerton… It’s such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable.”

A premiere date for Bridgerton Season 4 has not been revealed, and it might still be a while. Fans may still be able to look forward to more BTS content over the next several months, but in the meantime, the first three seasons are streaming on Netflix. Now would also be the perfect time to read An Offer from a Gentleman to be all set for the fourth season.