3 Best TV Shows Netflix Just Added for May 2025

Netflix thrives on original content, with shows like Stranger Things and Squid Game dominating the cultural conversation.

Every month, the streamer adds tons of new content for viewers to dig through. Here’s some of the most interesting picks for May.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Four Seasons

Play video

Netflix’s biggest addition for the month is a remake of the 1981 film The Four Seasons, a comedy-drama written and directed by Alan Alda. Three married couples regularly take vacations together four times a year, but their friendships are tested when one of the couples gets divorced. The remake sports an all star cast, with big names like Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Will Forte, and Colman Domingo, in addition to the return of Alda.

Love, Death & Robots

Play video

The hit adult animation series Love, Death & Robots, from acclaimed directors David Fincher (Zodiac) and Tim Miller (Deadpool), is back for a fourth season. It’s hard to sum up the anthology series in a short sentence, given that a featured episode could be comedy, fantasy, horror, sci-fi, drama, or all five at once, but all the stories featured all have something to do with the name. Fans of weird and wacky genre-bending stories shouldn’t hesitate to give this one a go.

Bet

Play video

Kakegurui, a Japanese manga series about a high school student who gets off on gambling and attends a private school for filthy-rich kids where your skill at card games determines your social status, doesn’t exactly seem like ripe adaptation material for an American teen series. Regardless, Netflix is giving it a shot—and based on the trailer, viewers can go all-in on the show being the opposite of boring.