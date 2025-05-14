Netflix Renews Young Adult Series for New Season Before Upcoming Season Even Airs

Netflix may be known for cancellations, but the streamer has given a young adult series an early renewal.

Deadline reports that My Life with the Walter Boys has been picked up for Season 3, even before Season 2 has premiered.

The drama premiered in December 2023 and is based on the Ali Novak book of the same name. It follows Nikki Rodriguez’s Jackie Howard as she moves in with her late mother’s best friend, Katherine, who has ten sons and one daughter. She is torn between two brothers, Alex and Cole Walter, played by Ashby Gentry and Noah LaLonde, respectively. Developed by showrunner Melanie Halsall, My Life with the Walter Boys also stars Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Connor Stanhope, Zoë Soul, Jaylan Evans, Sarah Rafferty, and Marc Blucas.

My Life with the Walter Boys. (L to R) Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie and Ashby Gentry as Alex in episode 106 of My Life with the Walter Boys. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/© 2023 Netflix, Inc.

Netflix renewed My Life with the Walter Boys for Season 2 less than two weeks after the series premiered, but as of now, a premiere date for the new season has yet to be announced. Although Novak wrote a sequel, My Return to the Walter Boys, it is not expected to have an impact on the second season. But Season 2 will see some new cast members, with Natalie Sharp, Carson MacCormac, Janet Kidder, Riele Downs, and Jake Manley being added to the recurring cast.

Due to Netflix’s Upfronts, the streamer has been making a lot of announcements today, including other renewals. My Life with the Walter Boys is far from the only one to receive good news. Ahead of Season 4 in 2026, Bridgerton has been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6, while The Diplomat has nabbed a Season 4 renewal ahead of Season 3’s premiere later this year. Survival of the Thickest, The Four Seasons, Forever, Million Dollar Secret, and Love on the Spectrum are also returning for new seasons.

More information regarding Season 2 should be announced soon, but it will premiere later this year. Season 3, meanwhile, has been confirmed to drop sometime in 2026, so fans won’t have to wait as long between the two seasons. For now, the first season of My Life with the Walter Boys is streaming on Netflix. Ed Glauser and Becky Hartman Edwards serve as executive producers on My Life with the Walter Boys, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television International Production and iGeneration Studios.