Netflix Drama Series Ending After 3 Seasons

Mavis Beaumont is back on Netflix for a third and final time.

The streamer announced today that Survival of the Thickest, based on Michelle Buteau’s essay book of the same name, was renewed for one last season.

The comedy-drama series, which stars Buteau as Beaumont—a semi-fictional version of herself—centers around a Black, plus-size professional stylist who is newly single after a long-term relationship comes to an unexpected end.

The title of each episode ends with an emphatic “b-tch!”, as in, “Keep Your Plants Watered, B-tch!” or “Mind Ya Business, B-tch!”. The series is executively produced by A24’s Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich alongside Buteau and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel.

The series also stars Tone Bell, Marouane Zotti, Tasha Smith, Anissa Felix, Michelle Visage, Garcelle Beauvais, and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Peppermint as a fictionalized version of herself.

Other guest stars on the series include R&B singer Anderson .Paak, Sandra Bernhard, Deon Cole, Monét X Change, Anthony Michael Lopez, Allan K. Washington, Liza Treyger, Jerrie Johnson, Tika Sumpter, Alecsys Proctor-Turner, Jonathan Higginbotham, Michael Rishawn, Rolonda Watts, Hassan Johnson, Dan Amboyer, RonReaco Lee, Honey Balenciaga, Bevy Smith, Yves Mathieu East, and Celisse.