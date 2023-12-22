'My Life With the Walter Boys' Season 2 Is Officially Happening at Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys will be continuing. The teen drama only premiered on Netflix on Dec. 7, but the streamer has officially renewed the series for a second season. The coming-of-age drama starring Nikki Rodriguez is adapted from Ali Novak's 2014 Wattpad novel of the same name. The story follows Rodriguez as recently-orphaned teenager Jackie Howard who moves from Manhattan to rural Colorado after she is taken in by the Walters, who have seven sons.

"I am beyond thrilled that My Life with the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season," creator Melanie Halsall told Netflix's Tudum in a statement. "We have been overwhelmed by the love and support that the audience has given the show, and [we] can't wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters."

Alongside Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Connor Stanhope, Zoë Soul, Jaylan Evans, Sarah Rafferty, and Marc Blucas also star on the series. Edward Glauser and Halsall serve as executive producers, with Keith Raskin serving as producer. My Life with the Walter Boys comes from Nomadic Pictures, iGeneration Studios, Sony Pictures Television, and International Productions.

The renewal does not come as a surprise. While reviews from critics have been mixed, the series has reached No. 1 on Netflix's Global English Top 10 TV list, as well as the Top 10 in 88 countries. As of the time of this writing, My Life with the Walter Boys is sitting comfortably at No. 2 for TV on Netflix U.S. The series currently has a 38 percent approval rating but a 78 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It seems like no matter what critics think, it's all about the fans. If not for them, then Netflix surely wouldn't have renewed it for another season.

My Life with the Walter Boys' renewal will definitely make fans breathe a sigh of relief. Netflix is notorious for canceling shows after one season and has canceled one too many shows as of late. Christmas has come early for fans, and it's one they will never forget. As of now, a premiere date for My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2 has yet to be announced. However, once filming starts, likely sometime in 2024, it shouldn't be long for Netflix to reveal a premiere date or, at the very least, a release window. The first season is streaming in the meantime.