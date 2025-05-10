You and Ransom Canyon are still holding on in the Netflix top TV show chart, but they face more competition. The latest shows to enter the fray include a mythological epic and an adaptation of a classic book.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 6 TV shows list as it currently stands on Saturday (May 10, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

6. The Eternaut

Official Synopsis: “One summer’s night in Buenos Aires, a mysterious deadly snowfall wipes out most of the population and leaves thousands stranded. Juan Salvo and his friends embark on a desperate struggle for survival. Everything changes when they discover that the toxic snowstorm is only the first attack by a foreign army invading Earth. The only way to stay alive is to join together and fight. No one will survive on their own.”

5. Blood of Zeus

Official Synopsis: “An epic war between gods, mortals and demons in this dynamic mash-up of anime and mythology.”

4. Ransom Canyon

Official Synopsis: “Passions run deep in a small Texas town, as three ranching dynasties fight for their land, their legacies and the people they love.”

3. You

Official Synopsis: “In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

2. Forever

Official Synopsis: “Judy Blume’s groundbreaking 1975 novel, Forever, is being reimagined for a new generation by Mara Brock Akil. It’s an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts, set in Los Angeles, 2018.”

1. The Four Seasons

Official Synopsis: “Six old friends head for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up. The three couples, Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), are completely upended by the news. Over the course of a year, we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface.”