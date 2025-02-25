Netflix Reveals ‘Million Dollar Secret’

Is Netflix taking on Peacock’s The Traitors? The streaming service unveiled a new reality series similar to the Peacock hit titled Million Dollar Question, where one player arrives on set having already won a million dollars—if they can convince the other eleven players that they are NOT the winner.

In the new series, twelve players arrive at a lakeside manor, each with a gift box in their room. One player’s box contains a million dollars, but to keep the cash, they have to deceive the group into believing that their box was empty.

Contestants will compete in various challenges that will reward winners with clues of the millionaire’s true identity. At the end of each episode, players will vote on who they think the millionaire is and eliminate one player from the game.

Contestants include Cara Kies, Chris Allen, Corey Niles, Harry Donenfeld, Kyle Wimberley, Lydia Blair, Phillip Roundtree, Samantha Hubbard, Se Young Metzroth, Sydnee Falkner, Lauren Trefethren, Jaimi Alexander.

The host is Peter Serafinowicz, who hosted British sketch comedy series The Peter Serafinowicz Show for the BBC. He is best known in America for his roles as Darth Maul in the Star Wars franchise, Pete in Shaun of the Dead, and The Sommelier in the John Wick series. He has also voiced several characters in popular American animated series like The Simpsons, American Dad, Archer, Rick and Morty, and Bob’s Burgers.

Million Dollar Secret will premiere on Netflix on March 26 with three episodes, and subsequent episodes will be released weekly in batches.