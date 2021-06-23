Everything New Coming to Netflix in July 2021
Summer is heating up and so is Netflix! The streaming platform is preparing to premiere a ton of new movies and TV shows in July 2021. Some titles will drop on July 1 but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
In July, Netflix is bringing back a ton of beloved series for new seasons: think Atypical (Season 4), Virgin River (Season 3), Never Have I Ever (Season 2) and Outer Banks (Season 2)! Plus, R.L. Stines fans are getting all three installments of the Fear Street movies. For those looking to rewatch a classic movie, Austin Powers, Boogie Nights, Charlie's Angels and The Karate Kid are all coming to Netflix in July!
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in July, head over to see what's leaving Netflix in July. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in July.
COMING 7/1
COMING 7/1
Audible -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dynasty Warriors -- NETFLIX FILM
Generation 56k -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway -- NETFLIX ANIME FILM
Young Royals -- NETFLIX SERIES
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie's Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She's Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTUREprevnext
COMING 7/2 - 7/8
Avail. 7/2/21:
The 8th Night -- NETFLIX FILM
Big Timber -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 -- NETFLIX FILM
Haseen Dillruba -- NETFLIX FILM
Mortel: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Snowpiercer
Avail. 7/3/21:
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17
Avail. 7/4/21:
We The People -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 7/5/21:
You Are My Spring -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/6/21:
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 7/7/21:
Brick Mansions
Cat People -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dogs: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Mire: '97 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The War Next-door -- NETFLIX SERIES
Major Grom: Plague Doctor -- NETFLIX FILM
This Little Love of Mine
Avail. 7/8/21:
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Home Again
Midnight Sun
RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness -- NETFLIX ANIMEprevnext
COMING 7/9 - 7/16
Avail. 7/9/21:
Atypical: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Biohackers: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Cook of Castamar -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 -- NETFLIX FILM
How I Became a Superhero -- NETFLIX FILM
Last Summer -- NETFLIX FILM
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Virgin River: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/10/21:
American Ultra
Avail. 7/13/21:
Ridley Jones -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 7/14/21:
A Classic Horror Story -- NETFLIX FILM
The Guide to the Perfect Family -- NETFLIX FILM
Gunpowder Milkshake -- NETFLIX FILM
Heist -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Unorthodox Life -- NETFLIX SERIES
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/15/21:
A Perfect Fit -- NETFLIX FILM
BEASTARS: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
My Amanda -- NETFLIX FILM
Never Have I Ever: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/16/21:
The Beguiled
Deep -- NETFLIX FILM
Explained: Season 3 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
Fear Street Part 3: 1666 -- NETFLIX FILM
Johnny Test -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2prevnext
COMING 7/17 - 7/24
Avail. 7/17/21:
Cosmic Sin
Avail. 7/20/21
milkwater
Avail. 7/21/21:
Chernobyl 1986 -- NETFLIX FILM
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Sexy Beasts -- NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 7/22/21:
Still Working 9 to 5
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 7/23/21:
A Second Chance: Rivals! -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Bankrolled -- NETFLIX FILM
Blood Red Sky -- NETFLIX FILM
Kingdom: Ashin of the North -- NETFLIX FILM
The Last Letter From Your Lover -- NETFLIX FILM
Masters of the Universe: Revelation -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sky Rojo: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/24/21:
Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchainedprevnext
COMING 7/26 - 7/31
Avail. 7/26/21:
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
Avail. 7/27/21:
All American: Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Operative
Avail. 7/28/21:
Bartkowiak -- NETFLIX FILM
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash: Season 7
The Snitch Cartel: Origins -- NETFLIX SERIES
Tattoo Redo -- NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES)
Avail. 7/29/21:
Resort to Love -- NETFLIX FILM
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 7/30/21:
Centaurworld -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Glow Up: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Mercenary -- NETFLIX FILM
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Outer Banks: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 7/31/21:
The Vault
COMING SOON:
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin
Feels Like Ishq -- NETFLIX SERIES
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIESprevnext
NEW BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:
While you're waiting for the July Netflix release, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Master of None - Season 3: Aziz Ansari's critically acclaimed Netflix original series is finally back for Season 3 after a years-long hiatus. In a trailer released in May ahead of the May 23 premiere date, fans got a sneak peek into what the season will look like: Lena Waithe's character Denise and her relationship with her partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie). The new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility and personal growth, as per the description. Waithe and Ansari won an Emmy for outstanding comedy writing for the Season 2 episode "Thanksgiving," which focused on Waithe's character's relationship with her family.
Master of None Seasons 1, 2 and 3 are available to stream on Netflix now.prevnext
'SWEET TOOTH' - NETFLIX SERIES
On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who's half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector. Sweet Tooth takes place in a dystopian future where "The Great Crumble" has left the world ravaged. Following the devastating event, hybrid babies — part human, part animal — inexplicably begin to be birthed. Mankind overwhelmingly fears the hybrids, and they find themselves hunted.
Sweet Tooth has critics cheering and is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. "Emotionally engaging, superbly acted, and incredibly entertaining, Sweet Tooth will satisfy fantasy fans of all ages," reads the site's Critics Consensus. PopCulture's own, Michael Hein, writes, "At its heart, the show is a fun, straightforward adventure romp that just happens to be set in a post-apocalyptic world that dares you to be distracted."
All eight episodes of Sweet Tooth are available to stream on Netflix now.prevnext
'FATHERHOOD' - NETFLIX FILM
Kevin Hart is expanding his filmography with Fatherhood, which is based on the true story of a single father navigating new parenthood. Given that it's Kevin Hart, we can expect to see some hilarious moments interlaced throughout the film, but it will most likely be a bit different from Hart's typical projects. Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood premieres on Netflix June 18th to kick off Father’s Day weekend.prevnext
'THE SONS OF SAM: A DESCENT INTO DARKNESS' - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY0comments
Netflix's new four-episode docu-series focuses on the Son of Sam killings, a series of shootings that terrorized New York City between 1976 and 1977. The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult. Terry died in 2015, and the documentary series presents the basic story of the killings and Son of Sam killer David Berkowitz's capture, as well as Terry's theories about what happened and the disastrous effect his obsession had on his life and work.
The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness is available to stream on Netflix now.prev