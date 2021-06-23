Everything New Coming to Netflix in July 2021

Summer is heating up and so is Netflix! The streaming platform is preparing to premiere a ton of new movies and TV shows in July 2021. Some titles will drop on July 1 but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. In July, Netflix is bringing back a ton of beloved series for new seasons: think Atypical (Season 4), Virgin River (Season 3), Never Have I Ever (Season 2) and Outer Banks (Season 2)! Plus, R.L. Stines fans are getting all three installments of the Fear Street movies. For those looking to rewatch a classic movie, Austin Powers, Boogie Nights, Charlie's Angels and The Karate Kid are all coming to Netflix in July! Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in July, head over to see what's leaving Netflix in July. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in July.

COMING 7/1 COMING 7/1 Audible -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Dynasty Warriors -- NETFLIX FILM Generation 56k -- NETFLIX SERIES Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway -- NETFLIX ANIME FILM Young Royals -- NETFLIX SERIES Air Force One Austin Powers in Goldmember Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me The Best of Enemies Boogie Nights Born to Play Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1 Charlie's Angels Congo Dennis the Menace The Game Hampstead The Karate Kid The Karate Kid Part II The Karate Kid Part III Kung Fu Panda Kung Fu Panda 2 Life as We Know It Love Actually Mary Magdalene Memoirs of a Geisha Midnight Run Mortal Kombat (1995) No Strings Attached Not Another Teen Movie Ophelia Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3 She's Out of My League Spanglish Star Trek The Strangers Stuart Little Supermarket Sweep: Season 1 Sword of Trust Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby Terminator 2: Judgment Day Underworld Underworld: Awakening Underworld: Rise of the Lycans What Dreams May Come Why Do Fools Fall in Love ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE

COMING 7/2 - 7/8 Avail. 7/2/21: The 8th Night -- NETFLIX FILM Big Timber -- NETFLIX SERIES Fear Street Part 1: 1994 -- NETFLIX FILM Haseen Dillruba -- NETFLIX FILM Mortel: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Snowpiercer Avail. 7/3/21: Grey's Anatomy: Season 17 Avail. 7/4/21: We The People -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 7/5/21: You Are My Spring -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/6/21: I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Avail. 7/7/21: Brick Mansions Cat People -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Dogs: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Mire: '97 -- NETFLIX SERIES The War Next-door -- NETFLIX SERIES Major Grom: Plague Doctor -- NETFLIX FILM This Little Love of Mine Avail. 7/8/21: Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Home Again Midnight Sun RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness -- NETFLIX ANIME

COMING 7/9 - 7/16 Avail. 7/9/21: Atypical: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES Biohackers: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES The Cook of Castamar -- NETFLIX SERIES Fear Street Part 2: 1978 -- NETFLIX FILM How I Became a Superhero -- NETFLIX FILM Last Summer -- NETFLIX FILM Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Virgin River: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/10/21: American Ultra Avail. 7/13/21: Ridley Jones -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 7/14/21: A Classic Horror Story -- NETFLIX FILM The Guide to the Perfect Family -- NETFLIX FILM Gunpowder Milkshake -- NETFLIX FILM Heist -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY My Unorthodox Life -- NETFLIX SERIES Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 7/15/21: A Perfect Fit -- NETFLIX FILM BEASTARS: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY My Amanda -- NETFLIX FILM Never Have I Ever: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/16/21: The Beguiled Deep -- NETFLIX FILM Explained: Season 3 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY) Fear Street Part 3: 1666 -- NETFLIX FILM Johnny Test -- NETFLIX FAMILY Twilight The Twilight Saga: New Moon The Twilight Saga: Eclipse The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

COMING 7/17 - 7/24 Avail. 7/17/21: Cosmic Sin Avail. 7/20/21 milkwater Avail. 7/21/21: Chernobyl 1986 -- NETFLIX FILM The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1 Sexy Beasts -- NETFLIX SERIES Too Hot to Handle: Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 7/22/21: Still Working 9 to 5 Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 7/23/21: A Second Chance: Rivals! -- NETFLIX FAMILY Bankrolled -- NETFLIX FILM Blood Red Sky -- NETFLIX FILM Kingdom: Ashin of the North -- NETFLIX FILM The Last Letter From Your Lover -- NETFLIX FILM Masters of the Universe: Revelation -- NETFLIX SERIES Sky Rojo: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/24/21: Charmed: Season 3 Django Unchained

COMING 7/26 - 7/31 Avail. 7/26/21: The Walking Dead: Season 10 Wynonna Earp: Season 4 Avail. 7/27/21: All American: Season 3 Mighty Express: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY The Operative Avail. 7/28/21: Bartkowiak -- NETFLIX FILM Fantastic Fungi The Flash: Season 7 The Snitch Cartel: Origins -- NETFLIX SERIES Tattoo Redo -- NETFLIX SERIES Too Hot to Handle: Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES) Avail. 7/29/21: Resort to Love -- NETFLIX FILM Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 7/30/21: Centaurworld -- NETFLIX FAMILY Glow Up: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES The Last Mercenary -- NETFLIX FILM Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Outer Banks: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 7/31/21: The Vault COMING SOON: Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin Feels Like Ishq -- NETFLIX SERIES How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

NEW BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST: While you're waiting for the July Netflix release, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Netflix / K.C. Bailey) Master of None - Season 3: Aziz Ansari's critically acclaimed Netflix original series is finally back for Season 3 after a years-long hiatus. In a trailer released in May ahead of the May 23 premiere date, fans got a sneak peek into what the season will look like: Lena Waithe's character Denise and her relationship with her partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie). The new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility and personal growth, as per the description. Waithe and Ansari won an Emmy for outstanding comedy writing for the Season 2 episode "Thanksgiving," which focused on Waithe's character's relationship with her family. Master of None Seasons 1, 2 and 3 are available to stream on Netflix now.

'SWEET TOOTH' - NETFLIX SERIES (Photo: COURTESY OF NETFLIX) On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who's half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector. Sweet Tooth takes place in a dystopian future where "The Great Crumble" has left the world ravaged. Following the devastating event, hybrid babies — part human, part animal — inexplicably begin to be birthed. Mankind overwhelmingly fears the hybrids, and they find themselves hunted. Sweet Tooth has critics cheering and is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. "Emotionally engaging, superbly acted, and incredibly entertaining, Sweet Tooth will satisfy fantasy fans of all ages," reads the site's Critics Consensus. PopCulture's own, Michael Hein, writes, "At its heart, the show is a fun, straightforward adventure romp that just happens to be set in a post-apocalyptic world that dares you to be distracted." All eight episodes of Sweet Tooth are available to stream on Netflix now.

'FATHERHOOD' - NETFLIX FILM (Photo: Columbia Pictures) Kevin Hart is expanding his filmography with Fatherhood, which is based on the true story of a single father navigating new parenthood. Given that it's Kevin Hart, we can expect to see some hilarious moments interlaced throughout the film, but it will most likely be a bit different from Hart's typical projects. Kevin Hart's Fatherhood premieres on Netflix June 18th to kick off Father's Day weekend.