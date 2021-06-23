Everything New Coming to Netflix in July 2021

By Libby Birk

Summer is heating up and so is Netflix! The streaming platform is preparing to premiere a ton of new movies and TV shows in July 2021. Some titles will drop on July 1 but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

In July, Netflix is bringing back a ton of beloved series for new seasons: think Atypical (Season 4), Virgin River (Season 3), Never Have I Ever (Season 2) and Outer Banks (Season 2)! Plus, R.L. Stines fans are getting all three installments of the Fear Street movies. For those looking to rewatch a classic movie, Austin Powers, Boogie Nights, Charlie's Angels and The Karate Kid are all coming to Netflix in July!

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in July, head over to see what's leaving Netflix in July. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in July.

COMING 7/1

Audible -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dynasty Warriors -- NETFLIX FILM 

Generation 56k -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway -- NETFLIX ANIME FILM 

Young Royals -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Charlie's Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She's Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE

COMING 7/2 - 7/8

Avail. 7/2/21:

The 8th Night -- NETFLIX FILM 

Big Timber -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 -- NETFLIX FILM

Haseen Dillruba -- NETFLIX FILM 

Mortel: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Snowpiercer

Avail. 7/3/21:

Grey's Anatomy: Season 17

Avail. 7/4/21:

We The People -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 7/5/21:

You Are My Spring -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Avail. 7/6/21:

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 7/7/21:

Brick Mansions

Cat People -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dogs: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Mire: '97 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

The War Next-door -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Major Grom: Plague Doctor -- NETFLIX FILM 

This Little Love of Mine

Avail. 7/8/21:

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Home Again

Midnight Sun

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness -- NETFLIX ANIME

COMING 7/9 - 7/16

Avail. 7/9/21:

Atypical: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Biohackers: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

The Cook of Castamar -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 -- NETFLIX FILM

How I Became a Superhero -- NETFLIX FILM 

Last Summer -- NETFLIX FILM 

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 

Virgin River: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/10/21:

American Ultra

Avail. 7/13/21:

Ridley Jones -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 7/14/21:

A Classic Horror Story -- NETFLIX FILM 

The Guide to the Perfect Family -- NETFLIX FILM 

Gunpowder Milkshake -- NETFLIX FILM

Heist -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Unorthodox Life -- NETFLIX SERIES

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

Avail. 7/15/21:

A Perfect Fit -- NETFLIX FILM 

BEASTARS: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME 

Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 

My Amanda -- NETFLIX FILM 

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/16/21:

The Beguiled

Deep -- NETFLIX FILM 

Explained: Season 3 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 -- NETFLIX FILM

Johnny Test -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

COMING 7/17 - 7/24

Avail. 7/17/21:

Cosmic Sin

Avail. 7/20/21

milkwater

Avail. 7/21/21:

Chernobyl 1986 -- NETFLIX FILM 

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1

Sexy Beasts -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 7/22/21:

Still Working 9 to 5 

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop -- NETFLIX ANIME 

Avail. 7/23/21:

A Second Chance: Rivals! -- NETFLIX FAMILY 

Bankrolled -- NETFLIX FILM 

Blood Red Sky -- NETFLIX FILM 

Kingdom: Ashin of the North -- NETFLIX FILM 

The Last Letter From Your Lover -- NETFLIX FILM

Masters of the Universe: Revelation -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sky Rojo: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Avail. 7/24/21:

Charmed: Season 3

Django Unchained

COMING 7/26 - 7/31

Avail. 7/26/21:

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4

Avail. 7/27/21:

All American: Season 3

Mighty Express: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Operative

Avail. 7/28/21:

Bartkowiak -- NETFLIX FILM 

Fantastic Fungi 

The Flash: Season 7

The Snitch Cartel: Origins -- NETFLIX SERIES 

Tattoo Redo -- NETFLIX SERIES

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES)

Avail. 7/29/21:

Resort to Love -- NETFLIX FILM

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom -- NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 7/30/21:

Centaurworld -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Glow Up: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

The Last Mercenary -- NETFLIX FILM 

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Outer Banks: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 7/31/21:

The Vault

COMING SOON: 

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin

Feels Like Ishq -- NETFLIX SERIES 

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES 

NEW BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:

While you're waiting for the July Netflix release, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Master of None - Season 3: Aziz Ansari's critically acclaimed Netflix original series is finally back for Season 3 after a years-long hiatus. In a trailer released in May ahead of the May 23 premiere date, fans got a sneak peek into what the season will look like: Lena Waithe's character Denise and her relationship with her partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie). The new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility and personal growth, as per the description. Waithe and Ansari won an Emmy for outstanding comedy writing for the Season 2 episode "Thanksgiving," which focused on Waithe's character's relationship with her family. 

Master of None Seasons 1, 2 and 3 are available to stream on Netflix now.

'SWEET TOOTH' - NETFLIX SERIES

On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who's half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector. Sweet Tooth takes place in a dystopian future where "The Great Crumble" has left the world ravaged. Following the devastating event, hybrid babies — part human, part animal — inexplicably begin to be birthed. Mankind overwhelmingly fears the hybrids, and they find themselves hunted. 

Sweet Tooth has critics cheering and is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. "Emotionally engaging, superbly acted, and incredibly entertaining, Sweet Tooth will satisfy fantasy fans of all ages," reads the site's Critics Consensus. PopCulture's own, Michael Hein, writes, "At its heart, the show is a fun, straightforward adventure romp that just happens to be set in a post-apocalyptic world that dares you to be distracted." 

All eight episodes of Sweet Tooth are available to stream on Netflix now.

'FATHERHOOD' - NETFLIX FILM

Kevin Hart is expanding his filmography with Fatherhood, which is based on the true story of a single father navigating new parenthood. Given that it's Kevin Hart, we can expect to see some hilarious moments interlaced throughout the film, but it will most likely be a bit different from Hart's typical projects. Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood premieres on Netflix June 18th to kick off Father’s Day weekend.

'THE SONS OF SAM: A DESCENT INTO DARKNESS' - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Netflix's new four-episode docu-series focuses on the Son of Sam killings, a series of shootings that terrorized New York City between 1976 and 1977. The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult. Terry died in 2015, and the documentary series presents the basic story of the killings and Son of Sam killer David Berkowitz's capture, as well as Terry's theories about what happened and the disastrous effect his obsession had on his life and work.

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness is available to stream on Netflix now.

