Season 2 Premiere Date, Teaser Revealed for Popular Netflix Teen Drama Series

✖

Netflix previously announced that its teen drama Outer Banks will return for a second season in summer 2021, and the streamer has now confirmed the exact date, revealing that Season 2 will arrive on Friday, July 30. Netflix also released a teaser trailer on Wednesday that gives fans a glimpse of what their favorite Pogues will be dealing with in Season 2 after Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger.

The teaser features footage of the Pogues holding a mini funeral for John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline), thinking the two are dead. In actuality, they survived the tropical storm that sunk their boat and were rescued by a tanker on its way to the Bahamas. That happens to be the same place that Sarah's evil father, Ward (Charles Esten), who framed John B for murder, stashed his gold, and John B and Sarah are now on the run. Meanwhile, the stakes for Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and JJ (Rudy Pankow) are rapidly escalating at home.

"New friends also bring new foes as they’re back on the trail of the gold, while the stakes for Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), and JJ (Rudy Pankow) rapidly escalate at home," Netflix said, via Entertainment Tonight. "The $400M is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a new-found secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive."

"Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before," creators/executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a joint statement. "We’ve turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season one – more mystery, more romance and higher stakes. It’s a full throttle, action-packed adventure and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride."

The show debuted in April 2020 and became a quick success, and Netflix confirmed a second season three months later. "Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons," Pate previously told Entertainment Weekly. "We've sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I'm just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories."