Devi's trying out a new circus act –– juggling two boyfriends in one hand and her identity in the other –– in the trailer for Season 2 of Netflix's Never Have I Ever. Produced by Mindy Kaling, the premiere season of the teen comedy series ended with young Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) finding herself in a love triangle with her former arch-nemesis Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) and high school heartthrob Paxton Hall-Yoshida(Darren Barnett). Now that class is back in session, Devi is left to choose between the two, but that doesn't mean she won't have some fun while doing it. "Ben gets my super-brainy side. Paxton gets my mega-horny side," she says in the video.

Though, as she starts to date both boys, Devi's met with an unexpected hurdle –– a new girl in the class named Aneesa (Megan Suri), who Devi feels is "prettier" and "cooler" than her. The trailer shows our protagonist trying to sustain her new slightly more popular kingdom by keeping Aneesa out and keeping her demeanor "as chill as a Slurpee, bro."

Suri isn't the only new addition to the Season 2 cast. Rapper Common is also joining the Netflix series. He'll play Dr. Chris Jackson, another dermatologist in the same office as Devi's mom Nalini and her new love interest. Kaling previously gave Popculture.com a filming update as Los Angeles began to open for productions again. Now that her work environment's changed due to the pandemic, the actress and writer had found new things to look forward to. "I think I used to have this old school feeling that ... you had to leave at two o'clock in the morning because that's that kind of old school comedy writer thing, where it's not good unless you stay until two in the morning," she reflected. "Now we learned that none of us can go to work, so we've been so much more efficient doing it, and I feel like I have the right teams in place that we can do it really well." Never Have I Ever Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on July 15.