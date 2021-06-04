Netflix's Newest TV Series Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

✖

Netflix's newest TV series, Sweet Tooth, has critics cheering and is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The series currently holds a score of 100 percent for both the critics and audience ratings. "Emotionally engaging, superbly acted, and incredibly entertaining, Sweet Tooth will satisfy fantasy fans of all ages," reads the site's Critics Consensus.

Sweet Tooth takes place in a dystopian future where "The Great Crumble" has left the world ravaged. Following the devastating event, hybrid babies — par human, part animal — inexplicably began to be birthed. Mankind overwhelmingly fears the hybrids, and they find themselves hunted. The story picks up with Gus (Christian Convery), a part-deer/part-human boy who has been living in seclusion in the forest for a decade. Gus meets a wandering traveler, Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), and the pair team up on a journey the get answers about both of their lives.

The story you've been waiting for is here. #SweetTooth is now streaming! pic.twitter.com/ci4cCbgeGf — Sweet Tooth (@SweetTooth) June 4, 2021

Sweet Tooth is based on a DC Comics series by Jeff Lemire, and it is co-produced by Robert Downey Jr and his wife Susan. In addition to Convery and Anozie, the series also stars Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Neil Sandilands, Aliza Vellani, and James Brolin. Critics have been raving over the series so far, with many sharing their reviews to Rotten Tomatoes.

"The inaugural season only chronicles part of Gus and Jepperd's journey, but what a mark it leaves. This adaptation slowly worms its way into your heart and threatens to rip it out through awe, wonder, and character-driven emotional depth," wrote Bloody Disgusting critic Meagan Navarro. "Some pretty heady ideas here for a kids show, but then family entertainment, like so many things in 2021, is evolving in ways that we haven't seen before," added SF Chronicle writer Bob Strauss.

Hollywood Reporter's Dan Fienberg offered, "Emotionally and geographically, this is a show with real epic scope, and it earns the laughter and occasional tears that it wrings from the audience thanks to a real and unquestionable, well, sweetness." Austin Burke, of Flick Fan Nation, wrote, "Sweet Tooth mixes its heartfelt nature with this dark premise, and it ultimately creates one of the more magical experiences of the year. This has the potential to be a massive series."

Finally, io9 writer Germain Lussier shared his thoughts on the series. "The costumes, sets, and action scenes follow suit; all of them work in tandem to build an impressive, hard-to-describe tone," he writes, "which somehow is a bullseye that hits family-friendly, high fantasy, comic book movie, and survival thriller all at once." Sweet Tooth Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.