'Master of None' Season 3 Trailer, Premiere Date Revealed at Netflix

The third season of Master of None will be here very soon. On Monday, Netflix unveiled the trailer along with the premiere date, which will be May 23. The new season will focus on Leana Waithe's character Denise and her relationship with Alicia (Naomi Ackie), according to Deadline.

Master of None is co-created and Directed by Aziz Ansari, who is also known for his work on the hit NBC series Parks and Recreation. Ansari and Waithe wrote the series, and the new season is a "modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart, per the description. Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised."

Master of None first premiered in November 2015, and the first season featured 10 episodes. The second season, which also had 10 episodes, premiered in 2017. The series has received rave reviews and has earned a Golden Globe and three Emmy Awards. Waithe won one of those Emmy Awards with Ansari for their work on the episode "Thanksgiving."

“I’m very flattered by the reaction. And not just by gay people — the gay community has obviously been very supportive," Waithe said in a 2016 interview with Refinery29. "But the straight community really loves the character. They like her swag, her attitude, and the advice she gives. For that opportunity to come to me was such a huge blessing. Usually when you see a gay person of color — especially if she’s a woman — it’s always written by someone who’s never met a Black lesbian in their lives."

Ansari talked to GQ about the third season in 2017 and said he needed some time to recharge before that happens. "I just feel like I've said a lot," Ansari said." Especially if you look at it—instead of two seasons of a TV show—as, like, seven movies. I mean, those two seasons are really personal, and it's a lot of content, a lot of ideas. Now I need a minute to refill my notebook. My life has not progressed enough for me to write season three yet."