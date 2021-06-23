Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2021
As the scorching days of July approach, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library. Several titles will be leaving the streaming giant come July 2021, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in July — like Nacho Libre, The Little Rascals and Mad Max — as are a few series. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in June, including several original movies and series.
LEAVING 7/5 - 7/30
Leaving 7/5/21:
The Iron Lady
Leaving 7/7/21:
The Invitation
Leaving 7/14/21:
Holidays
Leaving 7/15/21:
The Princess and the Frog
Leaving 7/19/21:
Love Sick: The Series: Season 1
Leaving 7/22/21:
Oh My Ghost
Oh My Ghost 2
Oh My Ghost 3
Oh My Ghost 4
Leaving 7/28/21:
The Croods
Leaving 7/30/21:
LEAVING 7/31
A Clockwork Orange
Bride of Chucky
Child's Play 2
Child's Play 3
Eat Pray Love
Four Christmases
Freak Show
Fred Claus
Friends with Benefits
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Hardcore Henry
Hinterland: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Horns
Jupiter Ascending
King Arthur
Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1
The Little Rascals
Mad Max
My Best Friend's Wedding
Nacho Libre
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Remember Me
Seed of Chucky
Step Up: Revolution
Your Highness
Zombieland
NEW BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST:
Is one of your favorites on the list above? Don't worry, there are still a ton of other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge, including new original movies every single week in 2021. Here's what we think you should stream this month.
Fatherhood: Kevin Hart is expanding his filmography with Fatherhood, which is based on the true story of a single father navigating new parenthood. Given that it's Kevin Hart, we can expect to see some hilarious moments interlaced throughout the film, but it will most likely be a bit different from Hart's typical projects. Kevin Hart's Fatherhood premieres on Netflix June 18th to kick off Father's Day weekend.
'MASTER OF NONE' - SEASON 3
Aziz Ansari's critically acclaimed Netflix original series is finally back for Season 3 after a years-long hiatus. In a trailer released in May ahead of the May 23 premiere date, fans got a sneak peek into what the season will look like: Lena Waithe's character Denise and her relationship with her partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie). The new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility and personal growth, as per the description. Waithe and Ansari won an Emmy for outstanding comedy writing for the Season 2 episode "Thanksgiving," which focused on Waithe's character's relationship with her family.
Master of None Seasons 1, 2 and 3 are available to stream on Netflix now.
'SWEET TOOTH' - NETFLIX SERIES
On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who's half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector. Sweet Tooth takes place in a dystopian future where "The Great Crumble" has left the world ravaged. Following the devastating event, hybrid babies — part human, part animal — inexplicably begin to be birthed. Mankind overwhelmingly fears the hybrids, and they find themselves hunted.0comments
Sweet Tooth has critics cheering and is officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. "Emotionally engaging, superbly acted, and incredibly entertaining, Sweet Tooth will satisfy fantasy fans of all ages," reads the site's Critics Consensus. PopCulture's own, Michael Hein, writes, "At its heart, the show is a fun, straightforward adventure romp that just happens to be set in a post-apocalyptic world that dares you to be distracted."
All eight episodes of Sweet Tooth are available to stream on Netflix now.