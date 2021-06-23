Everything Leaving Netflix in July 2021

As the scorching days of July approach, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library. Several titles will be leaving the streaming giant come July 2021, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month. A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in July — like Nacho Libre, The Little Rascals and Mad Max — as are a few series. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in June, including several original movies and series.

Leaving 7/5/21: The Iron Lady Leaving 7/7/21: The Invitation Leaving 7/14/21: Holidays Leaving 7/15/21: The Princess and the Frog Leaving 7/19/21: Love Sick: The Series: Season 1 Leaving 7/22/21: Oh My Ghost Oh My Ghost 2 Oh My Ghost 3 Oh My Ghost 4 Leaving 7/28/21: The Croods Leaving 7/30/21: Spotlight

A Clockwork Orange Bride of Chucky Child's Play 2 Child's Play 3 Eat Pray Love Four Christmases Freak Show Fred Claus Friends with Benefits G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra Grand Designs: Season 10 Grand Designs: Season 15 Hardcore Henry Hinterland: Seasons 1-3 Hook Horns Jupiter Ascending King Arthur Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1 The Little Rascals Mad Max My Best Friend's Wedding Nacho Libre Nights in Rodanthe The Patriot Remember Me Seed of Chucky Step Up: Revolution Your Highness Zombieland

Is one of your favorites on the list above? Don't worry, there are still a ton of other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge, including new original movies every single week in 2021. Here's what we think you should stream this month. (Photo: Columbia Pictures) Fatherhood: Kevin Hart is expanding his filmography with Fatherhood, which is based on the true story of a single father navigating new parenthood. Given that it's Kevin Hart, we can expect to see some hilarious moments interlaced throughout the film, but it will most likely be a bit different from Hart's typical projects. Kevin Hart's Fatherhood premieres on Netflix June 18th to kick off Father's Day weekend.

(Photo: Netflix) Aziz Ansari's critically acclaimed Netflix original series is finally back for Season 3 after a years-long hiatus. In a trailer released in May ahead of the May 23 premiere date, fans got a sneak peek into what the season will look like: Lena Waithe's character Denise and her relationship with her partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie). The new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility and personal growth, as per the description. Waithe and Ansari won an Emmy for outstanding comedy writing for the Season 2 episode "Thanksgiving," which focused on Waithe's character's relationship with her family. Master of None Seasons 1, 2 and 3 are available to stream on Netflix now.