New Netflix Original Content Coming in June 2021

Netflix is saying goodbye to May and hello to June with a long list of originals headed to the streaming library. On Wednesday, the streaming giant unveiled its full list of June 2021 titles, and the new additions include plenty of Netflix original series, films, and specials. Among the dozens of new titles slated to be added next month, 60 are originals. Set to begin appearing the library on Tuesday, June 1, the new slate of original content will give subscribers hours upon hours of entertainment. In June, the streamer will be adding everything from its highly-anticipated adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book Sweet Tooth to a documentary "purrfect" for those with felines. More than two years after its debut, the zombie horror series Black Summer will also be returning for its sophomore run. Netflix will also be giving subscribers a dose of reality TV with the Season 2 debut of its hit dating series Too Hot to Handle, with the fan-favorite series Elite slated to premiere Season 4 in June as well. As the Netflix prepares to drop dozens of new titles in June, the streamer is also getting ready to do a little cleaning of its library, meaning that several titles will be departing throughout the month. You can check out everything that is leaving next month by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see every Netflix original that will be added to the streaming library in June.

Coming TBD Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens – NETFLIX FILM

After his father's passing, a teenager sets out for New York in search of his estranged mother and soon finds love and connection in unexpected places.

Avail. TBD Jiva! – NETFLIX SERIES

A street dancer juggling a dead-end job, family duties and a rocky love life realizes her moves are her ticket out of her working-class Durban township.

Avail. TBD Ray – NETFLIX SERIES

From a satire to a psychological thriller, four short stories from celebrated auteur and writer Satyajit Ray are adapted for the screen in this series.

Avail. TBD Record of Ragnarok – NETFLIX ANIME

As the gods weigh the fate of humanity, a lone valkyrie proposes a final battle pitting 13 gods against 13 mortal champions. Based on the manga.

Avail. TBD So Not Worth It – NETFLIX SERIES

After coming to Korea for different purposes, students from all over the world live and learn together as residents of an international dormitory.

Avail. TBD prevnext

Coming 6/1 – 6/3 Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme – NETFLIX FAMILY

From Goldilocks to Hansel and Gretel, the Super Monsters reimagine classic fairy tales and favorite nursery rhymes with a musical, magical spin!

Avail. 6/1 Carnaval – NETFLIX FILM

After a breakup, an influencer takes her friends on a free trip to Bahia's vibrant Carnival, where she learns life's not just about social media likes.

Avail. 6/2 Alan Saldaña: Locked Up – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Mexican comedian Alan Saldaña is back, poking gentle fun at himself and parceling advice, especially about how to stay married and how to be parents.

Avail. 6/3 Creator's File: GOLD – NETFLIX SERIES

Comedian Ryuji Akiyama satirizes top “creators” in Japan with a deadpan, unerring eye for humor, with help from some surprising celebrity guest stars.

Avail. 6/3 Dancing Queens – NETFLIX FILM

The story centers around Dylan Pettersson (Molly Nutley), a 23 year old girl from a small island in the Swedish archipelago with big dancing aspirations. When she's talked into cleaning at the struggling drag club Queens, the club's star dancer and choreographer (Fredrik Quiñones) accidentally discovers Dylan's talent. She desperately wants to be a part of the show, but she's a girl - and it's a drag show. However, where there's a will, there's a way.

Avail. 6/3 Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 – NETFLIX FILM

When a dark power enshrouds the Earth after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world.

Avail. 6/3 Summertime: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

An intimate portrait of girlhood following three determined sisters in Brooklyn as they race against all odds on a journey toward hope, belonging and a brighter future.

Avail. 6/3 prevnext

Coming 6/4 – 6/9 Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Breaking Boundaries follows the scientific journey of world-renowned scientist Professor Johan Rockström. It tells the story of the most important scientific discovery of our time - that humanity has pushed Earth beyond the boundaries that have kept our planet stable for 10,000 years, since the dawn of civilisation.

Avail. 6/4 Feel Good: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

As Mae tries to reconnect with George — and herself — after her relapse, she begins to realize she'll have to face her past in order to move forward.

Avail. 6/4 Sweet Tooth – NETFLIX SERIES

On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who's half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector.

Avail. 6/4 Trippin' with the Kandasamys – NETFLIX FILM

To rekindle their marriages, best friends-turned-in-laws Shanthi and Jennifer plan a couples' getaway. But it comes with all kinds of surprises.

Avail. 6/4 Xtreme – NETFLIX FILM

In this fast-paced and action-packed thriller, a retired hitman — along with his sister and a troubled teen — takes revenge on his lethal stepbrother.

Avail. 6/4 Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Documentary filmmakers capture the daily lives, routines and adventures of a group of Dutch cats — from the cute, to the curious.

Avail. 6/5 Awake – NETFLIX FILM

After a global event wipes out humanity's ability to sleep, a troubled ex-soldier fights to save her family as society and her mind spiral into chaos.

Avail. 6/9 Fresh, Fried & Crispy – NETFLIX SERIES

Passionate about food and ready for fun, critic Daym Drops drops in on America's smokin' hot spots for the best, freshest takes on fried food.

Avail. 6/9 Tragic Jungle – NETFLIX FILM

To escape an arranged marriage, a woman flees into the depths of the Mayan jungle, where untamed nature merges the human and the supernatural.

Avail. 6/9 prevnext

Coming 6/10 – 6/14 Locombianos – NETFLIX SERIES

Four of Colombia's funniest and bawdiest comedians perform before a post-quarantine audience hungry for their stories.

Avail. 6/10 Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

It’s another season of twists, turns and troubles plaguing the seemingly happy marriages of three women who work on a radio show.

Avail. 6/11 Lupin: Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Pursued by Hubert and his henchmen, Assane scrambles to find Raoul and wins an unlikely new ally as he draws up a grand plan to reveal Hubert's crimes.

Avail. 6/11 Skater Girl – NETFLIX FILM

In the inspiring feature film Skater Girl, a teen in rural India must fight against all odds to follow her dreams of becoming a skater and competing in the national championship.

Avail. 6/11 Trese – NETFLIX ANIME

Set in a Manila where mythical creatures of Philippine folklore hide amongst humans, Alexandra Trese goes head-to-head with a criminal underworld.

Avail. 6/11 Wish Dragon – NETFLIX FAMILY

Longing to reconnect with his childhood best friend, resourceful teen Din meets a charming wish-granting dragon who shows him the magic of possibilities.

Avail. 6/11 Elite Short Stories – NETFLIX SERIES

ÉLITE Short Stories, four new stories that take place during the summer before the start of the new year in Las Encinas.

Avail. 6/14 prevnext

Coming 6/15 – 6/17 Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Best friends Daisy and Cole are back for more musical fun and adventure with their nursery rhyme pals, solving problems with teamwork and creativity!

Avail. 6/15 Unwind Your Mind – NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE

On the heels of Headspace Guide to Meditation and Headspace Guide to Sleep comes Unwind Your Mind, a fully interactive mindfulness experience designed to be accessible anytime, anywhere. The familiar voices of Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe and Director of Meditation and Mindfulness Teacher Eve Lewis Prieto, return to provide the viewer with three customizable paths: Meditation (a simple guided session), Relax (for a daily wind-down), or Sleep (to calm the mind and body before bed). Viewers can create a path based on their in-the-moment feelings and time constraints, and the Sleep journey can even end with a bedtime story. With its welcoming animation, and featuring the thoughtful communication style that’s made the Headspace app beloved by millions, Unwind Your Mind is an indispensable tool for anyone seeking to kick off or deepen their relationship with a meditation practice, or maybe just finally get a good night’s rest. Unwind Your Mind is the third installment from Headspace and Vox Media Studios, following the series Headspace Guide to Meditation and Headspace Guide to Sleep which are now streaming.

Avail. 6/15 Workin' Moms: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES

Four new moms juggle separation, dating, working and raising kids in the fifth season of this wince-inducing comedy.

Avail. 6/15 Penguin Town – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In a picturesque South African town, an eclectic group of endangered penguins flock together to find mates, raise a family and mix with the locals.

Avail. 6/16 Silver Skates – NETFLIX FILM

On the frozen rivers and canals of St. Petersburg, a petty thief on skates warms the heart of an aristocrat’s daughter as forces try to keep them apart.

Avail. 6/16 Black Summer: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Winter comes with cold-blooded new challenges during the zombie apocalypse as frantic scavengers and violent militias battle the dead and desperate.

Avail. 6/17 The Gift: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

Seeking to reach her daughter Aden, Atiye faces a wrenching dilemma as dark forces attempt to harness Aden's cosmic powers to bring about destruction.

Avail. 6/17 Hospital Playlist: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

It’s another season of extraordinary days for the doctors and patients inside a hospital, where birth, death and everything in between coexist.

Avail. 6/17 Katla – NETFLIX SERIES

In Iceland, after the subglacial volcano Katla has been erupting constantly for a whole year, Gríma is still looking for her missing sister who disappeared the day the eruption started. As her hope of ever finding her body is fading, the residents of the surrounding area start to have visits from unexpected guests. There might be something hidden under the glacier no one could ever have foreseen.

Avail. 6/17 prevnext

Coming 6/18 – 6/22 A Family – NETFLIX FILM

Taken in by the yakuza at a young age, Kenji swears allegiance to his old-school boss, pledging to adhere to the family code amid ever-changing times.

Avail. 6/18 Elite: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

A strict principal and four new students arrive at Las Encinas, bringing an onslaught of romantic entanglements, intense rumors and a fresh mystery.

Avail. 6/18 Fatherhood – NETFLIX FILM

After the sudden death of his wife, a new father (Kevin Hart) takes on the toughest job in the world: parenthood. Based on a true story of loss and love.

Avail. 6/18 Jagame Thandhiram – NETFLIX FILM

When a clever, carefree gangster is recruited to help an overseas crime lord take down a rival, he is caught off guard by the moral dilemmas that follow.

Avail. 6/18 The Rational Life – NETFLIX SERIES

Always one to choose reason over emotion, a woman struggles when she’s drawn to two very different men, while also navigating unfairness at work.

Avail. 6/18 The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals – NETFLIX SERIES

On a budget, ready to splurge or just need someplace new? Three travelers visit short-term rentals around the globe and share tips for terrific stays.

Avail. 6/18 Nevertheless – NETFLIX SERIES

She doesn’t believe in love but still wants a relationship. He thinks relationships are a bother but wants to flirt. Can they both get what they want?

Avail. 6/19 This Is Pop – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Unfamiliar histories take center stage as hitmakers themselves — from ABBA to T-Pain — explore dimensions of pop music you never knew existed.

Avail. 6/22 prevnext

Coming 6/23 – 6/24 Good on Paper – NETFLIX FILM

After years of putting her career ahead of love, stand-up comic Andrea Singer has stumbled upon the perfect guy. On paper, he checks all the boxes but is he everything he appears to be?

Avail. 6/23 The House of Flowers: The Movie – NETFLIX FILM

The De La Mora siblings concoct a mischievous plan to break into their old family home to retrieve a hidden treasure of significant importance.

Avail. 6/23 Murder by the Coast – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 1999, teen Rocío Wanninkhof is murdered. Her mother's ex-partner, Dolores Vázquez, is suspected. Did she do it? A second victim reveals the truth.

Avail. 6/23 Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The world's hottest no dating dating show is back with ten sexy new singles. Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see the $100,000 prize drop faster than our contestants’ libido in the least sexy vacation getaway of their lives.

Avail. 6/23 Godzilla Singular Point – NETFLIX ANIME

Brought together by a mysterious song, a grad student and an engineer lead the fight against an unimaginable force that may spell doom for the world.

Avail. 6/24 The Naked Director: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Now known as the pioneer of the adult video industry, Toru Muranishi aims for even loftier heights - his dream to broadcast porn via satellite, but his growing ego and ambitions may spell his downfall.

Avail. 6/24 Sisters on Track – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

An intimate portrait of girlhood following three determined sisters in Brooklyn as they race against all odds on a journey toward hope, belonging and a brighter future.

Avail. 6/24 prevnext