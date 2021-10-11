‘Narcos: Mexico’ Trailer for Final Season 3 Revealed

Narcos: Mexico Season 3 will be the big finale for the explosive crime series, and fans can now check out a new trailer for the final episodes. It’s clear from the new footage that the Netflix original is going out with not just one, but many bangs. From gunfights to plane crashes and just about everything in between, the new trailer gives fans a glimpse into the chaos and intensity that waits when Narcos: Mexico Season 3 debuts on Nov. 5. According to reports, the new season will bring the retro story into the ’90s and sees Scoot McNairy return as DEA agent Walt Breslin.

There were initial indications that Diego Luna — who played real-life Guadalajara Cartel leader Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo — would not be reprising his role, but it seems he is present in some capacity, as he is seen in the new footage. Notably, Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico has one big change, and it comes from behind the scenes. Showrunner Eric Newman exited and series co-creator Carlo Bernard stepped in to take on the showrunner duties. In a statement, Newman said, “I am grateful for my five years at the helm of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, and immensely proud of what this spectacular team has achieved with these shows.” He added, “When we began this endeavor — making a show in two languages, in a country that had never seen this kind of production — it seemed insane.”

Newman continued, “But Netflix saw its potential then and their faith in us never wavered. Carlo Bernard is the first person I ever spoke to about this project, over 10 years ago, and I am extremely pleased to leave the steering of season three of Narcos: Mexico in his extremely capable hands.” THR noted that Newman recently signed an overall deal with Netflix, and will spend his time developing other projects.

In previous comments on the direction of the show, Newman told THR, “You can look at season one of Mexico as consolidation of power, and season two as the erosion of it — and then what comes in its place is chaos. If you view the Mexican chapter of Narcos as an acceleration into chaos, the end of season two is very much where we become untethered. We’re hurtling out of control, and where it leads is our incredibly bloody present.” Seasons 1 and 2 of Narcos: Mexico are currently available to stream for Netflix subscribers.