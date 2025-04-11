3 Most Promising Hulu Shows That Are Currently in the Works

The Hulu streaming library may be packed to the brim with hit series like Paradise, The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, and The Bear, but the Disney-backed streamer is giving subscribers plenty of more reasons to get excited.

With an ever-revolving library of content that gets stocked with fresh titles monthly, Hulu currently has several original series in the works that we can’t wait to see.

From a sequel to one of Hulu’s most popular series to a new true crime drama, here are some of the Hulu shows currently in the works.

The Testaments

The Handmaid’s Tale remains one of Hulu’s most successful shows, both in terms of critical acclaim and accolades, and although the hit series is nearing its end, Hulu isn’t loosening its grip just yet. The streamer is currently in production on The Testaments, a sequel series set more than a decade after the flagship show.

Based on Margaret Atwood’s 2019 follow-up novel of the same name, The Testaments is set 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale and follows a new generation of young women in Gilead. Grappling with the bleak future that awaits them, they are forced “to search for allies, both new and old, to help in their fight for freedom and the life they deserve.”

The series was first said to be in the works back in 2019, with Hulu officially getting the ball rolling earlier this year. The show was given a series order in April 2025. Production on the series, executive produced by Elisabeth Moss, Bruce Miller, and Warren Littlefield, was set to begin in Toronto on April 7.

Given that The Testaments will come with a built-in fanbase and expand upon The Handmaid’s Tale’s already proven successful story, the show is almost guaranteed to be a shoo-in for Hulu.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer Reboot

It’s no secret that reboots and revivals have been all the rage in recent years, and so it’s no surprise that Hulu is jumping on the bandwagon. In February, news surfaced that the streamer is working on a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.

The original series – starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicholas Brendon, and Alyson Hannigan, and based on the 1992 film of the same name – aired for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003 on The WB and later UPN. Often cited as one of the best television shows of all time and credited as the influence behind more recent series, the show, about a teen girl vampire slayer, grew a cult-like following that is still thriving today.

Hulu’s planned reboot will focus on a new slayer, with Gellar appearing in a recurring role. Although the series hasn’t officially been ordered yet, Gellar told PEOPLE in March that they’ve “set up our offices, which means things are progressing probably faster than I’d anticipated,” suggesting Hulu is just as excited for the show’s future as fans.

Murdaugh Murders Limited Series

Photo Credit: Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The true crime genre has exploded in popularity in recent years, with streamers releasing docuseries and dramatized shows about some of the most publicized crimes in recent memory. Hulu’s upcoming take on the genre is a limited series about the infamous Murdaugh family murders.

For those unfamiliar with the Murdaugh case, the Murdaughs were a powerful family in the Lowcountry region of South Carolina who landed in scandals involving financial fraud, corruption, and even murder. In 2023, Murdaugh patriarch Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife and son, Maggie and Paul, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. The case has captivated true crime enthusiasts for years now, that interest spawning several docuseries and news specials.

The Murdaugh murders series, first reported to be in development at Hulu in November 2022, “will be based on Alex Murdaugh’s stranger-than-fiction family drama, a riveting account drawing from countless hours of reporting by Mandy Matney—journalist and creator of the popular Murdaugh Murders Podcast—as well as exclusive, insider knowledge from years spent following the case,” per the official logline.

The series hails from co-creator and showrunner Michael D. Fuller and co-creator Erin Lee Carr and already features a star-studded cast that includes Patricia Arquette, Jason Clarke, Brittany Snow, J. Smith Cameron, Johnny Berchtold, and Will Harrison.