Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (April 11)

Netflix subscribers can sit back and relax with four new titles this weekend.

After adding everything from Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing to Black Mirror Season 7, and more throughout the week, the streamer will add three new Netflix originals and one licensed title over the weekend.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

The Gardener

Premiere Date: Friday, April 11

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “The Gardener tells the story of Elmer and his controlling mother, La China Jurado, who runs a garden center that hides another thriving underground murder-for-hire business. Killing is easy for Elmer. An accident has left him emotionless. However, while planning the murder of Violet, a charming nursery school teacher, he falls in love with her. Elmer must learn to love while his mother does everything she can to end Violet’s life.”

Meet the Khumalos

Premiere Date: Friday, April 11

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Two moms — once best friends, now arch-enemies — start a neighborhood war against each other when they find out their kids are head-over-heels in love.”

Resident Playbook

Premiere Date: Saturday, April 12

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “First-year OBGYN residents at Yulje Medical Center navigate the chaos of their work and personal lives, all in their quest to become exceptional doctors.”

Life or Something Like It

Premiere Date: Sunday, April 13

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: “A reporter interviews a psychic, who tells her that she’s going to die and her life is meaningless.”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Netflix is saying goodbye to three movies this weekend. On Friday, both Pixels and Scream will exit the streaming library, with A Quiet Place Part II tapping out on Saturday. Even more departures are scheduled for later this month.

Leaving 4/15/25

Hereditary

Leaving 4/16/25

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Leaving 4/21/25

No Hard Feelings

Leaving 4/24/25

Minions

Leaving 4/29/25

Patriots Day

What was added this week?

Avail. 4/7/25

Blippi’s Job Show — NETFLIX FAMILY

Kill Tony: Kill or Be Killed — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 4/8/25

The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 4 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Kian’s Bizarre B&B (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 4/9/25

The Addams Family

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Dad Quest (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

The Hating Game

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 3 (CA) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 4/10/25

Black Mirror: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Frozen Hot Boys (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

Moonrise (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

North of North (CA) — NETFLIX SERIES