Narcos fans have reason to be excited, as Narcos: Mexico has officially been renewed for Season 3 on Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new season will bring the retro story into the '90s, and will see Scoot McNairy return as DEA agent Walt Breslin, while Diego Luna — who played real-life Guadalajara Cartel leader Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo — will not.

Notably, Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico will have another big change, with this one coming from behind the scenes. Showrunner Eric Newman stepping aside and series co-creator Carlo Bernard is stepping in to fill the position. In a statement, Newman said, "I am grateful for my five years at the helm of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, and immensely proud of what this spectacular team has achieved with these shows." He added, "When we began this endeavor — making a show in two languages, in a country that had never seen this kind of production — it seemed insane."

Newman continued, "But Netflix saw its potential then and their faith in us never wavered. Carlo Bernard is the first person I ever spoke to about this project, over 10 years ago, and I am extremely pleased to leave the steering of season three of Narcos: Mexico in his extremely capable hands." THR noted that Newman recently signed an overall deal with Netflix, and will spending his time developing other projects.

This empire is only getting stronger. Narcos: Mexico is coming back for Season 3. pic.twitter.com/Ps9znTXWlz — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) October 28, 2020

Narcos: Mexico is a companion series to the original Narcos series, which focused on the story of Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar. To date, there are five seasons in the Narcos franchise: three in Narcos and two in Narcos: Mexico. Season 3 of the latter will mark the sixth season of the show overall.

In previous comments on the direction of the show, Newman told THR, "You can look at season one of Mexico as consolidation of power, and season two as the erosion of it — and then what comes in its place is chaos. If you view the Mexican chapter of Narcos as an acceleration into chaos, the end of season two is very much where we become untethered. We're hurtling out of control, and where it leads is our incredibly bloody present." At this time, there is no official word on when Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico may premiere.