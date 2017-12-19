‘Narcos’ Casts Michael Pena and Diego Luna for Season 4

Netflix’s Narcos has added Michael Peña and Diego Luna to the cast of season 4.

The cast addition was revealed with the above teaser for the new season, which shows a mariachi band playing while white powder flies off their instruments. The two actors’ names flash on the screen as the band plays.

It’s unclear what roles the two rising stars will play in the ongoing war between the DEA and the Mexican drug cartels. However, their heavy focus of this teaser leads us to believe they’ll be major players.

Peña is best known for his comedic chops, which he’s showcased in Ant-Man, The Martian, The Lego Ninjago Movie and CHiPs.

Luna gained national attention due to his supporting role as Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He’s also appeared in Frida, Elysium, Milk and The Book of Life.

This won’t be the first time that the two actors have worked together. Peña played the title role in César Chávez, Luna’s 2014 directorial debut.

The show is currently being filmed in Mexico City, with a 2018 release eyed. There’s no concrete date set, but the show typically releases a full season around the beginning of September.

All three seasons of Narcos are currently streaming on Netflix.