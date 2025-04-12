Netflix’s latest live event as popped into the top five, joining returning charters like Love on the Spectrum and Pulse. Plus, the hit sci-fi anthology Black Mirror is back.

Netflix top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Saturday (April 12, 2025).

5. Love on the Spectrum

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Love on the Spectrum is an insightful and warm-hearted series following people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. In its third season, this U.S. based series tells the stories of unique and diverse individuals — including new romantic hopefuls and familiar faces — searching for something we all hope to find, love.”

4. Black Mirror

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series will return in 2025 with six brand new episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure ‘USS Callister.’”

3. Pulse

Play video

Official Synopsis: “As a hurricane barrels towards Miami’s busiest Level 1 Trauma Center, third-year resident Dr. Danny Simms (Willa Fitzgerald) is unexpectedly thrust into a promotion when beloved Chief Resident Dr. Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) is suspended. Amid the worsening storm and an onslaught of trauma cases, the hospital goes into lockdown, and Danny and Phillips must find a way to work together – even as the bombshell details of a complicated and illicit romance between them begin to spill out. The rest of the ER is left to process the fallout of their relationship while balancing their own challenges, both personal and professional, as they work under the pressure of life-or-death stakes. Because for this tight-knit group of doctors, saving their patients’ lives is often less complicated than living their own.”

2. Pop the Balloon: Live

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Reality stars and everyday singles test their romantic chemistry in this live dating experiment hosted by Yvonne Orji.”

1. Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing

Play video

Official Synopsis: “In this eye-opening documentary exposé, teens and parents reveal disturbing accounts of abuse and exploitation within the world of child influencers.”