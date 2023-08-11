Meghan Markle's Series Continues Setting Viewing Records

Suits is continuing to dominate Netflix. The USA Network series dropped the first eight seasons of the nine-season legal drama on the streamer back in May, and since then, the Meghan Markle-led series has been crushing records, and it is continuing to do so. According to Deadline, Suits raked in another 3.7 billion views across Netflix and Peacock for the third consecutive week from July 10 to July 16 on Nielsen's streaming charts. Not only that, but it reached the audience record for most-streamed program in a single measurement week, also for the third week in a row.

Premiering in 2011, Suits followed Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross as he talks his way into a job as an associate working for a successful attorney, using his photographic memory to do so, even though he is a college dropout who never attended law school. The series ran for nine seasons and also stared Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, and Katherine Heigl.

Before Meghan Markle became a royal, she starred on the drama as Rachel Zane, a senior paralegal-turned-associate. She had to exit Suits due to her royal duties, but her character just so happened to get married just before Markle did, and it came full circle. Of course, Markle didn't return to the series after leaving, but many of her Suits co-stars attended the royal wedding and saw her tie the knot with Prince Harry. There have been talks of a possible Suits reboot, especially now that the show is getting popular again, and with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly cutting ties with the Royal Family and having their own Netflix deal, maybe Rachel Zane is due for a return.

As of the time of this writing, Suits is currently sitting at No. 2 on the Netflix chart for TV shows in the U.S., just below The Lincoln Lawyer. Even though the show is dominating Netflix, sisters and writers Lilla and Nora Zuckerman, who wrote on the series, slammed Netflix for lack of residuals. Lilla told Decider that she's "received the grand total of $414.26" on a Season 5 episode for which she "received $12,568.57 in residuals" in 2016. Hence why the WGA strike is still going, and there's no end in sight, unfortunately.

Suits doesn't look like it will be slowing down any time soon, even though it only has the first eight seasons, which doesn't seem to be bothering many people. If fans do want to watch all nine seasons, though, they are all available on Peacock. It's unknown if Season 9 will be coming to Netflix, but at least the first eight are still breaking records regardless.