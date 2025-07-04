3 Best Movies Max Just Added for July 2025

HBO isn’t just the home of whatever zeitgeist-y TV show everyone is talking about at any given moment; the service has thousands and thousands of great movies.

Since HBO adds so many movies every month, picking just one movie out of their massive collection is difficult. Here are three of the best movies the streamer has added for the month of July.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sinners

Play video

The highest-grossing original movie of the year is finally on streaming. Sinners captivated audiences across the globe with its unique mix of historical fiction, comedy, musical numbers, and gut-wrenching horror. In Sinners, director Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) re-teams with superstar Michael B. Jordan, who plays two twin brothers named Smoke and Stack. The twins, once WW1 veterans and then enforcers for Al Capone, return home to their native Mississippi with hopes of opening their own juke joint—but are soon fighting for their lives after a group of vampires invade.

The Big Lebowski

Play video

The Coen Brothers created one of the most-quoted 90s movies with this hilarious crime caper. Jeffrey Lebowski (a.k.a. “The Dude,” played by Jeff Bridges) is attacked by a criminal looking for a different man of the same name, and is enlisted by the attack’s original target after his wife is captured and held for ransom. After the Dude’s friend Walter Sobchak has the not-so-bright idea to keep the money for themselves, the plan goes awry in all sorts of ways.

Showgirls

Play video

One of the most misunderstood films ever created, Showgirls was reviled as ‘the worst movie ever made’ when it released in the 90s. Paul Verhoeven’s erotic, campy satire on how Las Vegas and the world at large exploit women was too ahead of its time, and is now recognized for the classic that it is. Nomi Malone (Elizabeth Berkley) hitchhikes to Vegas, with dreams of making it as the biggest star on the Strip—but before she can achieve her dream, she has to get rid of her mentor/rival Cristal Connors (Gina Gershon) and get in the good graces of her boss Zack Carey (Kyle MacLachlan).