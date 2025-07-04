9 Best Movies Paramount+ Just Added for July 2025

Paramount+ has a surprising amount of movies, and the company adds plenty more every month.

Skip the endless scrolling and check out our list below of the best movies added to the service this July.

All 7 Jackass Movies

The antics of Johnny Knoxville and crew certainly aren’t for everyone. Since 2000, Knoxville and his crew of stunt performers have challenged each other to do outlandish, gross, and painful stunts that grow more insane by the end of each movie. Hard to watch? Certainly. Absolutely hilarious? Definitely. There’s nobody keeping slapstick humor alive like the Jackass crew. Need a starting point? Try the most recent (and best) series entry, Jackass Forever, which features wonderful cameo stunts from Eric Andre and Tyler, the Creator.

Side Effects

It almost seems like Steven Soderbergh has made a movie in every genre at this point, from the heist thrillers he’s known for (Ocean’s Eleven) to sports dramas (High Flying Bird) to horror (this year’s Presence). It’s no surprise, then, that he turned what seems like an ordinary medical drama into a high-wire thriller that’ll have you on the edge of your seat. Jude Law plays Dr. Jonathan Banks, whose reputation is destroyed after prescribing a woman (Rooney Mara) an experimental anti-depressant that makes her have sleepwalking episodes where she tortures her husband (Channing Tatum). However, after a reunion with the woman, Dr. Banks begins to to realize that these “sleepwalking” episodes are not so unintentional.

The Virgin Suicides

Sofia Coppola stormed onto the film scene with her 1999 coming-of-age drama about the lives of five teenage sisters, proving that she wasn’t just merely “Francis Ford Coppola’s daughter.” Most notably, it features a young Kirsten Dunst giving an absolutely knockout performance. The five Lisbon sisters are surrounded by an air of mystery, thanks to their fiercely protective Catholic parents. After the youngest sister jumps from a window to impale herself on an iron post, her classmates begin to wonder what the other girls are like.