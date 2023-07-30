Meghan Markle-Starring 'Suits' Sets Record Years After Show's End

Meghan Markle's Suits has gotten a resurgence thanks to Netflix. The USA Network legal drama dropped the first eight seasons on the streamer on June 17, and since then, the series has dominated the charts. Via Entertainment Tonight, Nielson reports that the drama set a streaming record for the week of June 26 to July 2 with 3.14 billion minutes of watch time, which set the record for an acquired series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the record was last set by Manifest, which had 2.49 billion watch minutes from June 14 to 20, 2021 when the first two seasons of the former NBC show hit the platform.

Suits also topped the overall list, with The Witcher and The Bear coming in second and third. As of the time of this writing on July 29, Suits is still staying strong on the Top 10 on Netflix and is currently No. 8 on the list. Moreover, it is also the only non-Netflix title in the Top 10. The series ended back in 2019 after a nine-season run, so it is definitely impressive that Suits is doing so well, and not to mention only eight of the nine seasons are streaming on Netflix.

Premiering in 2011, Suits follows Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross, who uses his photographic memory to get a job as an associate at a New York City law firm working for attorney Harvey Specter, even though he is a college dropout who never attended law school. Along with Markle and Adams, the series also starred an ensemble cast that includes Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, and Katherine Heigl.

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle starred on the legal drama for seven seasons as lawyer Rachel Zane. She left the series at the end of Season 7 in order to attend to her royal duties. Luckily the series was able to give Rachel a proper ending since the writers had a feeling Markle might be leaving once she started dating Prince Harry. Rachel and Mike got married and left to have their happily ever after, just as Markle had hers.

Although only eight seasons of Suits are streaming on Netflix, all nine seasons of the series are streaming on Peacock. It's unknown if Season 9 will be coming to Netflix at a later date, but for now, it seems that doesn't really matter since the show is crushing it either way.