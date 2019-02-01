‘Suits’ Cast Reveal Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding’ Changed Our Lives’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding was a life-changing event for the Suits cast.

At a panel promoting USA Network’s new show Pearson at the NBCUniversal TCA Winter Press Tour on Tuesday, Suits creator Aaron Korsh and other members of the cast reflected on the May 19 royal wedding.

“The thing I’ll say about it is that we all went as a family,” Korsh said, according to Us Weekly. “When we all went, there were about 10 of us or something…it was unbelievable. I think it changed our lives in certain ways forever. But if it had never happened, we were a family on Suits for 10 years.”

Prior to becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Markle had held the title of paralegal Rachel Zane on the legal drama from 2011 to 2017, exiting the series during the Season 7 finale so that she could join the British Royal Family and take on royal duties. However, her departure from the show was not a departure from the life-long friendships she had formed during her time on the series.

As Markle donned a white Givenchy gown on May 19, 2018, her former co-stars flocked to St. George’s Chapel to witness the highly publicized event. Those in attendance included her onscreen love interest Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross), Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson), Abigail Spencer (Dana “Scottie” Scott), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen), and Gabriel Macht (Harvey Spencer).

Since tying the knot and becoming more involved in the day-to-day lives of the royals, many have wondered if there would be room for Markle to make a return to the series she had starred in for seven seasons, especially considering the series was recently renewed for its ninth and final season.

“We’re not currently pursuing asking Meghan Markle to leave her position with the royal family and join us,” Korsh said during the Tuesday panel. “I would love it, but I think it’s pretty close to zero.”

Although fans likely won’t be seeing Markle headed back to the small screen to trade in her tiara for a briefcase, the Duchess of Sussex will be returning to her acting roots. Queen Elizabeth recently handed down her royal patronage of the National Theatre, which she held for 45 years, to Markle. The National Theater will be among the key issues she will champion throughout her life as a royal, with her other patronages including The Association of Commonwealth Universities, Smart Works, and Mayhew.

New episodes of Suits, currently in the back half of its eighth season, air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on US Network.