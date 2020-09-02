Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sign Multi-Year Netflix Deal for 'Inspirational' Programming

✖

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have dropped their royal HRH titles earlier this year, but they are adding a new one to their resume. Months after taking a step back from their royal duties, the royal couple has announced that they have founded a production company and signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming.

"Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection," the couple announced in a statement, The New York Times was the first to report. "Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

The outlet reports that the couple's productions will be exclusive to Netflix. It is unclear just how much they will pocket from the deal. According to Deadline, the couple, who recently moved to Los Angeles, had spent several weeks meeting with numerous traditional media companies and streamers about a deal, which sources allege could potentially be worth as much as $150 million. The couple wishes to highlight diverse voices in front of and behind the camera and are said to be committed to diverse hiring practices for the key roles they are actively filling at their production company.

In a statement, Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and Chief Content Officer of Netflix said that the company is "incredibly proud" the royals "have chosen Netflix as their creative home." He added that Netflix is "excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."

Harry and Markle reportedly already have several projects in the works, including a nature docuseries and an animated series celebrating inspiring women. Although both will appear in the documentaries, Markle has made it clear on numerous occasions that she will not be returning to acting, her last credited role having been on Suits, the series she left prior to marrying into the royal family.