Canceled USA Network Show Still Crushing It on Netflix's Top 10 Charts

A USA Network favorite is tearing up the Netflix top ten, which shouldn't be a surprise to fans. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Suits is one of streaming's top shows, with Netflix seeing it easily pass Manifest's 2.5 billion minutes streamed back in June 2021. The show also streams on Peacock, but recently premiered on Netflix back in June.

In the week of June 26 through July 2, Suits amassed 3.14 billion minutes watched or streamed, setting a viewing time record and beating out the debut of The Witcher season three and The Bear on Hulu, both hitting 1 billion viewing minutes. The Bear holds the distinction of being the second series from Hulu to reach the billion threshold, first achieving those marks with The Handmaid's Tale.

That would mean Suits dwarfed the second and third-place shows, nearly combined. The Nielsen ratings only cover viewing on TV sets, ignoring minutes watched on computers and mobile devices. Does this mean Suits is coming in lower than the top spot? Or do most Suits fans just binge like crazy?

The USA Network favorite has had a spot in Netflix's top ten since its debut, occupying a spot for four weeks at this point. The legal drama originally was a USA original from 2011 until 2019, introducing the world to Meghan Markle and crafting a story about a lawyer, Mike Ross ( played by Patrick J. Adams), who isn't really a lawyer, but goes on to secure a job as a lawyer due to his special skills that make him seem like a lawyer. He's mentored by Harvey Specter at the firm, keeps his lack of legal know-how under wraps, and Meghan Markle shows up to play a lawyer trapped in her successful lawyer father's shadow and eventually becoming the love interest for Adams.

Markle was a central part for seven seasons of the series, with the show continuing for two more seasons and adding Grey's Anatomy alum Katherine Heigl as new lawyer Samantha Wheeler. Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Amanda Schull, Wendell Pierce, Dule Hill, Aloma Wright and Rachel Harris all appear on the series. That gives it a bit of that prestige feel too, bringing in favorites from other series for roles.