3 Best Shows and Movies Disney+ Adding for July 2025

Disney+ isn’t just home to all of your favorite Star Wars and MCU content—the service has a robust movie library to go along with those shows, too.

This month on Disney+ is more interesting, however, for the return of one of the most iconic reality shows of the 2000s and a series that Disney should’ve made forever ago. Here are the 3 best movies and shows added to Disney+ this month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Disneyland P.O.V. Walkthroughs

How did something like this not exist already? A new series of episodes features a camera on one park guest as they experience every single ride and area of the Disneyland park, including Pirates of the Caribbean, the Indiana Jones Adventure, Radiator Springs Racers, Incredicoaster, the Haunted Mansion, Cars Land, Jungle Cruise, the Avengers Campus, Main Street USA, Hollywoodland, and plenty more. Perfect entertainment for when you’ve got some kids to keep busy or just need something to throw on the TV screen at a party.

Project Runway

Play video

“Designers, make it work.” If you’re of a certain age, you can probably hear Tim Gunn’s voice saying this. The fashion design series is back after a hiatus—this time with a new look and a new home, jumping from Bravo to Disney+. While Gunn isn’t returning, sadly, original host Heidi Klum is set to make her grand return to the Project Runway stage for season 21 after leaving the show almost a decade ago.

28 Weeks Later

Play video

With 28 Years Later in theaters right now, there’s no better time to catch up on the first two movies in the series. This franchise kicked off the zombie craze of the 2010s, and inspired many of our cultural mainstays like The Walking Dead and The Last of Us. You can thank the 28 ____ Later franchise for every creature feature of the past two decades taking on a “realistic” look.