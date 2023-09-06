'Frasier' Revival: Watch the Teaser Trailer

It's been a long wait for the highly-anticipated Frasier revival, and Paramount+ has released the teaser! The Frasier revival was announced in October 2022. Since then, the excitement amongst fans has just been building and building. Details surrounding the revival were initially released in February as production started. The new series will see Frasier return to Boston as he faces new challenges, new relationships, and old dreams.

Although it was initially revealed that no other original Frasier cast members would return aside from Kelsey Grammer, that ended up not being true by April. Peri Gilpin will reprise her role as radio show producer Roz Doyle. Meanwhile, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salguerio, and Anders Keith are attached to the new cast. With the series set to premiere on Oct. 12, there is much to look forward to, starting with the new teaser.

Since it is just a teaser, not much was revealed. With the classic animated black and white background, the teaser simply says that, "Frasier has reentered the building. No more callers. All new hang-ups." It also wonders, "What fresh start is this?" It's not a lot, but it is just enough to keep fans on the edge of their seats and wanting more. Fans have been waiting close to 20 years for more Frasier. In just over a month, they will finally get their wish.

The original Frasier ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004 on NBC. It started as a spinoff of the beloved sitcom Cheers. Only from there, it grew into something much bigger. Along with Kelsey Grammer, it starred Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin, John Mahoney, and Dan Butler. There have been rumblings about a reboot or revival for several years. Grammer had even expressed interest, while Leeves noted she wouldn't leave Fox's The Resident if a revival were to happen. With The Resident canceled, that doesn't seem to be a problem anymore, so who knows what could happen.

As for the revival, the first two episodes will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 12. CBS will then broadcast a special airing of the two on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The 10-episode first season will continue to drop weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+. Frasier Crane has reentered the building after all these years. Fans can prepare now by watching all 11 seasons of the original series on Paramount+.