‘Frasier’ Revival: Everything We Know About the Paramount+ Return

Frasier fans are getting closer and closer to the series reboot they’ve been hoping for, with Paramount+ previously announcing it would be the home for the big revival. It’s been one year since the news was revealed and, although there haven’t been many updates as of late, the show is rumored to be on track for beginning filming sometime in 2022.

If the revival series does it would be a big deal for fans of the iconic ’90s series, as seeing where all the characters are at now in their lives could be very interesting. Talk of a Frasier reboot has swirled for several years, but Paramount+ picking it up is the closest it has come to being a reality. Scroll down to read more about the revival and how you can watch it if it does ultimately land at Paramount+.

History of ‘Frasier’

Frasier first aired in 1993 as a spinoff of the classic sitcom Cheers. It aired 264 episodes over the course of 11 seasons, eventually airing its series finale in 2004. In addition to Grammer, the show also starred David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin. Frasier also featured late actor John Mahoney.

Death of John Mahoney

John Mahoney passed away in 2018. He was 77 years old at the time of his death. The legendary actor suffered from brain disease and lung cancer, among other ailments.

Revival Rumblings

News of a Frasier revival first emerged shortly after Mahoney’s death. It was reported that Grammer meeting with writers who were pitching him concepts for where the characters would be now. During an interview on the TODAY show in August 2018, Grammer confessed that the rumblings were true, saying he had been “talking to some writers about it.”

Comparisons

Grammer then eluded to the direction a Frasier revival would go, saying, “We’ve listened to a couple of takes. We have a couple of ideas that might work out. I don’t want to go back to the apartment and pretend I never left Seattle.” He then made a comparison to another ’90s sitcom revival, stating “Hats off to Will & Grace… But I don’t want to do that. So, we’ll see.”

Original Cast Returning

Grammer later spoke with Vulture, and indirectly confirmed that the majority of the show’s original cast would return for the revival, but he also implied that there will be new cast members as well. “Certainly, I think everyone that was on the show should be on this show, and then go from there,” he said. “I know that some people have written things that are different than that, but they got a lot of it wrong.

At this time, no one from the original cast is confirmed to be returning, other than Grammer. However, Pierce has reportedly been approached to reprise his role as Frasier’s brother, Niles. Additionally, Jane Leeves and Gilpin have both previously expressed interest in returning for a Frasier revival.

2022 Update

In 2019, Grammer sat down for an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger and shared a hopeful timeline for when he thought the revival would debut. “We’re sort of on standby a little bit,” he said. Working out a couple of possible network deals that we’re circling.”

“Frasier is sort of in a second position to that at this point. So there’s still stuff going on. But a revisit to Frasier, Frasier’s world is I think definitely going to come,” Grammer continued, then adding that they hoped to have it out by “late summer” 2020. “It’s ready to go,” he said. “We just gotta sort of staff it and find somebody that wants to give us money for it.” The series has remained in development for the past two years, but may begin filming soon, as the show was officially greenlit by Paramount+ back in 2021.

How to Watch the Frasier Revival on Paramount+

There is currently no official word on when exactly the Frasier revival will debut on Paramount+, but it is schedule to get underway in 2022. The series could potentially debut later this year, but that is unconfirmed. For now, fans can stream the entires original series, all 11 seasons, on Paramount+.