'Frasier' Revival Series Details Announced as Production Starts This Week

Dr. Frasier Crane is taking his talents back to Boston. Paramount+ unveiled new details about the upcoming Frasier revival starring Kelsey Grammer as production begins this week. James Burrows, the legendary television director who worked with Grammer on Cheeers and the original Frasier, will direct the first two episodes.

In the new series, Frasier returns to Boston to face new challenges, start new relationships and try to fulfill his old dreams. Grammer is the only original Frasier cast member in the main cast for the new series. Jack Cutmore-Scott (Deception) plays Frasier's now-adult son Freddy while Nicholas Lyndhurst plays Frasier's old college friend Alan. Toks Olagundoye (Castle) plays Alan's colleague and the head of the university psychology department. Jess Salguerio (Letterkenny) plays Freddy's roommate Eve. Anders Keith plays Frasier's nephew David, the son of Niles (David Hyde Pierce) and Daphne (Jane Leeves).

Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life In Pieces) created the new series. They serve as executive producers alongside Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon. CBS Studios produces the series with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.

Grammer began playing Dr. Frasier Crane in 1984 when the character was introduced in the Cheers Season 3 premiere episode. Frasier was initially a supporting character who kept Sam (Ted Danson) from Diane (Shelley Long), but his importance in the series continued to grow and Grammer remained on the show until it ended. Grammer earned two Emmy nominations during Cheers' run.

Grammer then played Frasier for another 11 seasons on his own show, which was set in Seattle, where Frasier reinvented himself as a radio psychologist. The beloved series won the Oustanding Comedy Series Emmy for five consecutive years. Grammer also won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmys in 1994, 1995, 1998, and 2004. All seasons of Frasier are streaming on Paramount+.

Burrows is an 11-time Emmy winner and directed most of Cheers. He also won Emmys for directing episodes of Taxi and Fraiser and earned several nominations for directing episodes of Will & Grace. His most recent Emmy win came in 2020 when he served as an executive producer on ABC's live special Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times. Burrows recently directed episodes of B Positive, the Will & Grace revival, The Neighborhood, Man with a Plan, and Superior Donuts.