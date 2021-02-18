Jane Leeves Reveals She Wouldn't Leave 'The Resident' If 'Frasier' Revival Happens 

✖

When Frasier comes back, Niles might be heartbroken. Jane Leeves, who now stars on Fox's medical drama The Resident, said she would not leave the series if a Frasier revival does happen. Although there have been discussions about catching up on Dr. Frasier Crane's life for years, the project seemed to get a boost earlier this month when TVLine reported that Kelsey Grammer was in talks to star in a revival for Paramount+.

Leeves plays Chastain Memorial Hospital CEO Kit Voss on The Resident and played Daphne Moon on Frasier for all of the show's 11 seasons. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Leeves said she has no plans to leave The Resident, no matter what happens with Frasier. "I have no idea, but I won't be leaving The Resident to do that if it happens," she said when asked about the project. "There's a lot of pieces that have to come together to make [the revival] happen." She later agreed that the reunion is a long way off.

Back in July 2018, Grammer said he was in the "early stages" of coming back to play Frasier, but he told reporters he would only come back if "it's going to be a great show." Another report said the new Frasier series would be set in a new city, which makes perfect sense. The show famously ended with Frasier leaving Seattle. On Feb. 1, Paramount+ was in talks to revive Frasier. The show is a Paramount property. Paramount and CBS TV Studios did not comment on the report. Sources told TVLine the studio hoped Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, and Peri Gilpin would all come back.

The original Fraiser debuted in September 1993 and ended in May 2004 on NBC. It was a spin-off of Cheers and began with Frasier returning to Seattle to reunite with his father, played by the late John Mahoney, and his younger brother Niles, played by Pierce. He worked as a radio psychiatrist with his producer Roz, played by Gilpin. The show won 37 Emmys, including five consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series. Between 1984 and 2004, Grammy played Frasier for 20 years consecutively.

CBS All Access is rebranding itself as Paramount+ starting on March 4. The service will include original content, as well as shows from CBS, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, and MTV. The original content will include a revival of iCarly, the 2007-2012 Nickelodeon series starring Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress. All three are expected to return in the revival.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.