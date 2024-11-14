Fan-Favorite Hulu Series to Air on ABC

Another Hulu show is coming to ABC. After the first season of the hit streaming comedy Only Murders in the Building made its debut on the network earlier this year, another show is getting the same treatment. According to Variety, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will air on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET beginning Jan. 27 after The Bachelor. News comes on the heels of ABC releasing its midseason schedule, which relies heavily on repurposed Hulu hits.

Premiering last September, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follows a group of Utah-based TikTok influencers as they navigate the complexities of their personal and professional lives. It came after Taylor Frankie Paul went viral for revealing she and her husband were “soft-swinging” with other Mormon couples, with the series picking up months later as the group, dubbed MomTok, deal with the fallout of the scandal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following its eight-episode premiere, the reality series became Hulu’s most-watched unscripted season premiere of 2024. The following month, Hulu picked the show up for an additional 20 episodes. Filming for the second began last month, with episodes expected to premiere sometime in spring 2025. A set premiere date has not been announced, but it’s likely more information will be released in the coming months.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is not the only Hulu show joining ABC’s 2025 midseason lineup. The second season of Only Murders in the Building premieres on Jan. 2 following the series premiere of the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition revival. Meanwhile, the docuseries Perfect Wife: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini makes its broadcast premiere on Jan. 30 following the series premiere of the true crime series Scamander.

It’s unknown if the upcoming episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives will be airing on ABC at a later date, but that might not be revealed until much later. It could follow in the footsteps of Only Murders and just air on the midseason schedule. However, that might all depend on ABC’s future schedule and rights deals or anything else that would need to be figured out. It wouldn’t be surprising if that were the case in the future, but for now, fans will be able to look forward to watching the first season on ABC in the new year. It will also give people who have yet to see the hit series and see what it’s all about. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premieres on ABC on Monday, Jan. 27 at 10 p.m. ET.