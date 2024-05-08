'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Reboot Ordered by ABC

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is officially coming back. TV Insider reports that ABC has ordered a new version of the popular home improvement series for the 2024-25 season. From Endemol Shine North America and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Home Edition will be hosted by The Home Edit co-founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. The revival will once again feature heartwarming stories, inspired volunteers, and out-of-this-world homes for families.

The original Extreme Makeover: Home Edition aired from 2004 to 2012 on ABC and was hosted by Ty Pennington. HGTV revived the show in 2020 and ran for a single season hosted by Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson. With this third iteration airing on ABC once again, perhaps this one will do better. Of course, it would also be better if Pennington were to return, butt since Shearer and Teplin are no strangers to home organization and overall renovation, so it should be interesting to watch.

In each episode of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, the co-hosts "will meet a family in need of a new home and will work with them to evaluate and edit every single item they own, transforming their home as well as the way they live. Joining Shearer and Teplin for the home makeover fun are a team of builders and contractors from homebuilder Taylor Morrison who will expertly configure homes based on the family's lifestyles and needs."

Shyam Balsé will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman, Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Cassie Lambert Scalettar, and Molly Sims. As of now, it's unknown when Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will make its grand return to ABC, but hopefully, more information will be revealed in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is the latest new show heading to ABC for next season. On the pilot side, Ty Burrell will star in Forgive and Forget, while Tim Allen will be starring in Shifting Gears. After 9-1-1's successful ABC debut, the network ordered new Ryan Murphy show Dr. Odyssey to series starring Joshua Jackson. There is going to be a lot to look forward to next season, both old and new, and it's going to be exciting to see how it all goes down. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was definitely a beloved show, and it's going to be great to have it back on screen in the near future.