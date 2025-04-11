Ana de Armas Responds to ‘Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ Casting Rumors

Ana de Armas says she would “love” to portray Evelyn Hugo in Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel.

The actress, long-favored by fans to take on the role of the fictional Old Hollywood icon, addressed ongoing rumors that she may join the cast of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Thursday, April 3.

Speaking with the outlet, the Eden star confirmed that she is aware of the fancastings and expressed her interest in taking on the role of Evelyn Hugo. Asked if she’d be willing to take a break from action films, she said she “would love that.”

“I think one of the things I love about acting and my career is to be able to do everything,” de Armas said. “You have to try all the things you can. You can’t just always eat the same thing.”

Originally ordered as a limited series at Freeform before Netflix announced in 2023 that they would be adapting the novel into a film, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is based on Reid’s beloved 2017 novel of the same name. The novel centers around Evelyn Hugo, an Old Hollywood star, as she enlists young reporter Monique Grant to write her tell-all book, in which she pulls back the curtain on her seven marriages and “unveils shocking truths about her own life and the lives of everyone around her.”

De Armas is the latest star to express interest in the role of Evelyn Hugo, with Eiza González telling E! News last month that “it’d be such an honor” to portray the character. However, while González said it’s the “biggest honor” to even be considered and said she loves “the book. I love all her stuff. I’m a huge fan,” she explained, “I don’t know if I’ll ever get it. I don’t even know what’s happening with that project.”

Unfortunately for fans, there have been no official casting announcements for the upcoming film, and Jessica Chastain, previously favored for the role of Evelyn’s secret lover Cecelia St. James, confirmed last year that she will not be involved in the project.

Netflix’s Evelyn Hugo adaptation will be executive produced by Reid and Margaret Chernin, with Little Fires Everywhere creator Liz Tigelaar writing the script. Maggie Betts will direct.