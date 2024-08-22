Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2024

Summer may be winding to a close, but things are heating up at Hulu. As the streamer makes a few final additions this August, Hulu has released the full list of TV series, movies, and original arriving in September 2024.

With September marking the official return of Fall TV, fans can expect to see new episodes of fan-favorite network shows popping up in the Hulu library. Returning next fall will be Fox shows like The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and Krapoplis, as well as ABC titles including Grey's Anatomy and 9-1-1.

Next month won't just be for network shows, though, as several Hulu originals are set to return and debut. Tell Me Lies, the original drama series based on Carola Lovering's 2018 novel of the same name, will return for its second season. The streamer will also debut its new original docuseries The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, set in the "scandalous" world of a group of Mormon mom influencers. Other September arrivals include 27 Dresses, A Good Day to Die Hard, Freaky Friday, Jennifer's Body, The Princess Diaries, and Straw Dogs, among many others.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $17.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in September 2024.