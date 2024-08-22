Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2024
September at Hulu will see the return of network TV, as well as originals like 'Tell Me Lies' Season 2 and 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'
Summer may be winding to a close, but things are heating up at Hulu. As the streamer makes a few final additions this August, Hulu has released the full list of TV series, movies, and original arriving in September 2024.
With September marking the official return of Fall TV, fans can expect to see new episodes of fan-favorite network shows popping up in the Hulu library. Returning next fall will be Fox shows like The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and Krapoplis, as well as ABC titles including Grey's Anatomy and 9-1-1.
Next month won't just be for network shows, though, as several Hulu originals are set to return and debut. Tell Me Lies, the original drama series based on Carola Lovering's 2018 novel of the same name, will return for its second season. The streamer will also debut its new original docuseries The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, set in the "scandalous" world of a group of Mormon mom influencers. Other September arrivals include 27 Dresses, A Good Day to Die Hard, Freaky Friday, Jennifer's Body, The Princess Diaries, and Straw Dogs, among many others.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as $7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $17.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in September 2024.
Sept. 1
America's Next Top Model: Complete Season 24
27 Dresses
A Glitch in the Matrix
A Good Day to Die Hard
Amsterdam
Bandidas
Bedtime Stories
The Bob's Burgers Movie
Breaking Up
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2
Date Night
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Dead Poets Society
Deliver Us From Evil
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard With a Vengeance
Dr. Dolittle (1998)
Dr. Dolittle 2
Enough Said
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
Freaky Friday
Hannah Montana the Movie
High School Musical
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Independence Day
Jennifer's Body
Live Free or Die Hard
The Lizzie Mcguire Movie
Mean Girls (2004)
Mothering Sunday
Neighbors
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Never Been Kissed
The Pacifier
Pearl Harbor
The Princess Diaries
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Princess Protection Program
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
The Roommate
See How They Run
Sicario
Snatch
Straw Dogs (2011)
Super 8
Superbad
Us (2019)
Sept. 2 - Sept. 5
Sept. 3
English Teacher: Series Premiere
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Complete Season 25
Ready Player One
Sept. 4
Murai in Love: Series Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)
Tell Me Lies: Season 2 Premiere
Sept. 5
Arranged: Complete Season 1 and 2
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 10
Dragonkeeper (2022)
Sept. 6 - Sept. 10
Sept. 6
Cash Out
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 1
Sept. 9
Universal Basic Guys: Series Premiere
Beyond: Messages from 9/11
Clean This House: Complete Season 1
Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 4
Road to 9/11: Complete Season 1
Trapped in the Towers: The Elevators of 9/11
9/11: The Legacy
9/11: The Pentagon: Complete Season 1
Sept. 10
The Disappearance of Shere Hite
Sept. 11 - Sept. 15
Sept. 11
Los Chavez: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
Seoul Busters: Series Premiere (Subbed)
Sept. 12
Airline: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Sept. 13
How to Die Alone: Series Premiere
In Vogue: The 90s: Docuseries Premiere
The Old Man: Season 2 Premiere
The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed
Boy Kills World
Sept. 14
Catfish: Complete Season 9A
Sept. 15
Hell on Wheels: Complete Seasons 1-5
The Favourite (2018)
Sept. 16 - Sept. 20
Sept. 16
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Sept. 17
Child Star: Documentary Premiere
Handling the Undead
Sept. 18
American Sports Story: Series Premiere
Dancing With the Stars: Season 33 Premiere
High Potential: Series Premiere
Sept. 19
The Golden Bachelorette: Series Premiere
UFO Hunters: Complete Season 1Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Unidentified: UFOs in the Headlines
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Sept. 20
Little Miss Innocent: Complete Docuseries
The Absence of Eden
Sept. 21 - Sept. 25
Sept. 21
Come Out Fighting
Sept. 23
Rescue HI-Surf: Series Premiere
Sept. 24
Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1
9-1-1: Lone Star: Complete Season 5
Sept. 25
The Judge From Hell: Series Premiere (Subbed)
Mama Cake: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
FLY
Murder in a Small Town: Series Premiere
Sept. 26 - Sept. 30
Sept. 26
The Floor: Season 2 Premiere
Grotesquerie: Series Premiere
The Masked Singer: Season 12 Premiere
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 7
Sept. 27
She Taught Love: Film Premiere
Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 3 Premiere
Doctor Odyssey: Series Premiere
Grey's Anatomy: Season 21 Premiere
Hell's Kitchen: Season 23 Premiere
9-1-1: Season 8 Premiere
What You Wish For
Sept. 28
Asphalt City
Social Studies: Series Premiere
Sept. 29
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
RuPaul's Drag Race: Complete Season 11
Sept. 30
Bob's Burgers: Season 15 Premiere
Krapopolis: Season 2 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 36 Premiere
Babes (2024)
Blippi Ball Pit Specials
Poltergeist (2015)
