'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Couple Is On the Rocks: 'We Are Not Fully Together'

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen have hit a rough spot in their relationship. Amid speculation that the couple had called it quits based on Paul's recent social media videos, Us Weekly published an interview with the Hulu reality star in which she said they were not "fully together."

Paul, 30, told the outlet before her latest round of cryptic TikToks that she and Mortensen, 31, had been going through a difficult time after he watched their show, which debuted Sept. 6. "I would say we're working on things, and I actually have no idea where it goes with us from here," she confessed. "We are not fully together, but not fully done. I don't know what the future holds with him and I."

Paul noted that she is "heartbroken" and "trying to cope" but doesn't regret doing the show, despite Mortensen's issues with his portrayal. "He has a really good soft side, and I feel like that wasn't shown on the show," she explained. "He's like, 'I look like this a- to you while you're pregnant, when that's just not the case of how I treated you the whole time. Yes, I did defend myself in [some] cases, but that's not how I am to you. I look like this awful person when I'm not.'"

Paul and Mortensen's relationship was at the heart of the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which kicked off with Paul learning they were expecting their first baby together shortly after her separation from ex-husband Tate was caused by a soft-swinging scandal. Paul later suffered an ectopic pregnancy. Then in February 2023, Paul was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after a drunken fight with Mortensen, all of which was shown on their Hulu show.

Paul pleaded guilty in August 2023 to a charge of aggravated assault after initially being charged with aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury and criminal mischief.

Months after her arrest, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives documented Paul and Mortensen's pregnancy with son Ever. Still, their relationship was plagued with disagreements about marriage and concerns about Mortensen's possible involvement with other women at the start of their relationship.

Paul's followers began to speculate that she and Mortensen might have split when she posted a TikTok earlier this week of herself crying with the caption, "Not me slowly morphing into 2022 me." Paul hasn't commented on their relationship status since then, but fellow #MomTok member Mayci Neeley commented, "This new chapter will be better than ever! Lean on us, we got you babe."

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is streaming on Hulu.