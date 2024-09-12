'Dexter: Original Sin' Teaser Trailer Reveals Michael C. Hall's Return, Premiere Date

Michael C. Hall is back is as Dexter Morgan – well, kind of! After last appearing as the Miami-based blood splatter expert/serial killer when the Showtime series wrapped its eight-season run in 2013, a first-look teaser trailer released for Dexter: Original Blood teased the actor's return to narrate the prequel series, which is set to premiere on streaming and on-demand on Dec. 13 for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers before making its linear debut on Dec. 15.

Although Original Sin will serves as a prequel to the flagship series and see Patrick Gibson stepping into the shoes of Dexter Morgan, Hall will reprise the role as he narrates the prolific serial killer's inner monologue. In the brief trailer, Hall declares in a voiceover "I am a killer," as Gibson emerges from an elevator. As the trailer cuts to scenes of different characters, he continues, "but I wasn't born this way. I was made by my history and the people around me. They say it takes a village to raise a killer."

From original showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, Original Sin is set in 1991 Miami and follows Dexter as he "transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can't be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry, he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement's radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department."

In addition to Gibson, Original Sin stars Christian Slater as Harry, Patrick Dempsey as Captain Aaron Spencer, Molly Brown as Debra Morgan, James Martinez as Angel Batista, Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta, Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka, and Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt. Sarah Michelle Gellar will guest star as Tanya Martin, with Amanda Brooks recurring as Captain Aaron Spencer's ex-wife Nicky.

Original Sin's 10-episode debut season is currently in production in Los Angeles. The series is executive produced by Phillips, Scott Reynolds, Mary Leah Sutton, Tony Hernandez, and Lilly Burns. Heathers director Michael Lehmann serves as director and executive producer. Dexter: Original Sin premieres on Paramount+ with Showtime on Friday, Dec. 13 and premieres on Showtime in the U.S. on Sunday, Dec. 15. It will begin rolling out on Paramount+ internationally on Dec. 13.