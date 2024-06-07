Michael C. Hall Sends Message as 'Dexter: Original Sin' Starts Filming

Michael C. Hall is sending some well wishes to the cast and crew of Dexter: Original Sin. The new prequel series, which centers on a young Dexter as he turns into the notorious serial killer we all know and love, has started filming. It was recently announced that Patrick Gibson will take on the role of Dexter Morgan, with the cast also including Christian Slater, Molly Brown, Christina Milian, Reno Wilson, James Matinez, and Alex Shimizu.

Now, the original Dexter Morgan has a very special message to the cast and crew as they keep his story going. Shared by the official Dexter account on X (formerly known as Twitter), Hall appeared in a video to wish everyone on Dexter: Original Sin well as they begin principal photography on the series. "I cannot wait to take the walk with all the fans down Dexter's memory lane," Hall expressed.

It was reported in March that a Dexter prequel was in the works, and filming was set to start this summer. The prequel was then confirmed when Gibson, Slater, and Brown were cast. Dexter is the latest show to go with the "Origins" route, most notably following Young Sheldon and the upcoming NCIS: Origins. However, it was only just a matter of time before a prequel happened, as fans have likely been itching to find out how Dexter Morgan came to be. Soon, they will finally find out.

As of now, a premiere date for Dexter: Original Sin has yet to be announced, but now that filming has kicked off, it shouldn't be long. The wait for the 10-episode first season will surely be worth it. The show will be available for Paramount+ with Showtime, though, instead of just regular Showtime like Dexter and Dexter: New Blood. This will just give fans an excuse to rewatch both shows before Original Sin premieres, whenever that may be. With production beginning, the show will be here before you know it.

It is nice to see that Michael C. Hall is on board with the show and is as excited as the fans to see how Dexter Morgan's story is brought to life once again. Perhaps he can make a cameo as future Dexter? That would definitely be fun to see, but it will still be exciting to watch Dexter: Original Sin.